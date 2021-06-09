Emergency repairs at Carroll County’s Northern Landfill scale house completed, delays avoided

On Wednesday morning emergency electrical repairs at the Northern Landfill scale house in Westminster were completed without causing any serious delays.
The Northern Landfill scale house sustained electrical system damage from the storms which crossed the area Tuesday afternoon. In order to safely make required repairs, the landfill scale house was only able to accept cash for transactions during part of Wednesday morning, according to a county news release. The combination of repair work and cash-only transactions was thought to possibly cause delays at the facility.
The Northern Resource Recovery Park remained open during posted hours of operation to accept waste, yard waste, recyclables and other items for recycling or disposal.
Cliff Engle, solid waste bureau chief with Carroll County’s Department of Public Works, said it was “likely a nearby lightning strike” which caused a surge that knocked the facility offline.
Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the repairs were completed and the landfill was fully operational again.
“It’s not the first time we experienced lightning and storm damage,” he said, noting the facility sits on a hill in east Westminster. “There were no injuries and repairs were relatively minor.”
Although they could have closed the gate while addressing the electrical issues, Engle said they wanted to do what they could to continue serving customers.
“Residents were very understanding and cooperative this morning,” he said. “There were no big lines ... the damage was more of a convenience issue than anything else.”