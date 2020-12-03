‘This will be a boost’: Former North Carroll High School facility tabbed for multi-sports complex

Carroll County is finally getting a site that includes turf fields.
The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to accept a contract to sell the former North Carroll High School facility to Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC, which plans to turn the property into a multi-purpose sports complex featuring artificial playing surfaces for community use.
Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said during the meeting that the move “will be a boost for Carroll County” in providing a space for recreation and high school athletics to utilize in the future.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office space will remain on location as part of the agreement.
“This was a huge decision today,” said commissioner and board president Stephen Wantz, R-District 1.
