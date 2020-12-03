xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘This will be a boost’: Former North Carroll High School facility tabbed for multi-sports complex

By
Carroll County Times
Dec 03, 2020 12:12 PM

Carroll County is finally getting a site that includes turf fields.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to accept a contract to sell the former North Carroll High School facility to Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC, which plans to turn the property into a multi-purpose sports complex featuring artificial playing surfaces for community use.

Advertisement

Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, said during the meeting that the move “will be a boost for Carroll County” in providing a space for recreation and high school athletics to utilize in the future.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office space will remain on location as part of the agreement.
Advertisement

“This was a huge decision today,” said commissioner and board president Stephen Wantz, R-District 1.

This story will be updated.

The site of the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead.
The site of the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement