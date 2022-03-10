‘Unworkable’ noise ordinance in Carroll County revised and headed to public hearing

Carroll County government staff and the sheriff’s office have formulated a countywide noise ordinance to update language in a 2005 law that largely addresses only noise from all-terrain vehicles.
The next step is a public hearing to allow residents to comment and make suggestions.
In 2005, the Maryland Department of the Environment’s noise control program was defunded by action of the state legislature. As a result, noise complaints started to be referred to local governments. Carroll County officials formed a committee to formulate a noise control document, and, at the time, the noisiest offenders in Carroll County were all-terrain vehicles in residential areas.
On Thursday county attorney Tim Burke discussed the 2005 noise ordinance, calling it wordy, voluminous and overly complex. Burke said the law is “unworkable to address some of the things that are happening now.”
The current law is directed primarily at noise created by ATVs, and it requires the use of certified decibel readers, which are expensive and must be calibrated and maintained every year, Burke said.
Burke asked the board to repeal the current ordinance and replace it with another modeled on one from Anne Arundel County.
The new Carroll County ordinance is much shorter and its enforcement is not tied to decibels. It would ban amplified music or sound that causes unreasonable noise in a residential area at any time. It also bans unreasonable noises from tools or other devices between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“We think it’ll work a lot better than the one we have now,” Burke said. “I don’t anticipate it’s going to be anything more than another tool in the toolbox.”
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has been working with county government staff on the new ordinance.
“This gives us the ability to enforce the noise ordinance, which in the past we didn’t have the ability to do,” said Capt. Mark DeBord. “We’ve had great success mediating issues in the community, and, based off our strategic plan model, that’s our goal and objective.”
Burke said enforcement could come in the form of a civil citation. In the event of prolonged failure to abide by previous agreements or orders from the sheriff’s office could lead to a criminal citation.
“We’ve been working on this for a while, and it’s not just about one singular venue. We’ve actually had residents complain about their neighbors,” said Commissioner Stephen Wantz, a Republican representing District 1. “I just think [the new ordinance] is a better, commonsense approach to it.”
Commissioner Dennis Frazier, a District 3 Republican, agreed that a new ordinance is needed.
“It’s unfortunate we need a new ordinance, but we do. I think we’ve all received complaints,” he said.
With the board’s approval, the new noise ordinance will go to public hearing, allowing community members and business owners an opportunity to share input on it. The date of the hearing is yet to be determined. After the hearing, commissioners will either adopt the ordinance as is or make changes.