Nicholas Sparks, author of ‘The Notebook,’ returning to Carroll County in September to promote his latest novel

“If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.”
You likely already have some idea of where this swoon-worthy line is from. And if you are a fan of heartthrobs and full-on romantic endeavors, you probably know who wrote this. And if you don’t, well — you have the chance to meet author Nicholas Sparks in Carroll County this September.
Sparks, author of the best-seller “The Notebook” and other novels, is returning to Carroll County as part of his national book tour for “The Wish,” on Sept. 29. Tickets are $40, plus processing fees, and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by visiting the library’s website.
It’s the second time the library and the Sykesville-based A Likely Story Bookstore partnered to bring the Sparks to the county. In 2018, Sparks visited Westminster High School to talk about his most recent novel, drawing about 1,600 people to the event.
“We are delighted to be having Nicholas Sparks again,” said Lisa Picker, the director of communications for Carroll County Public Library. “He was just absolutely sensational.”
If you want to catch him this time, be quick. The library system announced the tour at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Less than two hours later, it had already sold 145 tickets. In 2018, the tickets were sold out in two days.
“I’m sure we’ll sell out by the weekend,” Picker said. “It’ll just be a wonderful event. Everyone is looking forward to being back together.”
While the library plans to have the event in-person, should circumstances change, those who purchase a ticket will still be able to talk with the author in a virtual setting. They will also receive a copy of “The Wish.”
Latest Carroll County News
The exact venue for the event is not finalized yet, but the library system will make an announcement soon, Picker said. They are expecting to host the talk somewhere in Carroll County.