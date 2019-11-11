“My dad was a vet and he is buried at Pipe Creek, so I did it there last year. He did not serve that long, but his brother was killed in the war. Freedom back then was not assumed, like it is today,” she said. “He lost friends. He lost his brother. My father taught us to stand for the national anthem and to put our hand across our heart and to sing it. It meant something. This company was founded by my dad and his father 90 years ago, so I am doing it for him.”