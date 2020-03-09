South Carroll: New members of Mount Airy Hall of Fame to be inducted at ceremony

On March 17, everyone is welcome to the Historical Society of Mount Airy’s annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner, where they will be recognizing the community service and volunteer work of five of our community members.
This year, the Historical Society will be celebrating 21 years of the Mount Airy Hall of Fame and is going to be recognizing Phillip R. Dorsey, Sandy Cullison deWitt Dutterer, Evaleen V. Norwood Moxely Leon, Ruth A. Dorsey Schmidt, and Lawrence “Larry” Valett.
One of this year’s inductees, Dorsey, is from Mount Airy and enlisted in the U.S. Army when he finished school. He served from 1961 to 1964 and spent 32 months in Germany with the 32nd Armor Division during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.
He then returned to Mount Airy and worked for the Montgomery County government until retirement in 1989.
Dorsey was recognized by members of American Legion Gold Star Post 191 because of his exemplary service, as they awarded him with an honorary life membership.
This past summer, Dorsey was installed as the commander of the American Legion Department of Maryland. He travels around the state shaping programs and policies, increasing membership, and supporting veterans, service members and families.
Dutterer, also from Mount Airy, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Towson State College (now Towson University) and received her master’s degree from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College).
Dutterer has been a member for over 60 years at Calvary Methodist Church, where she co-chaired Vacation Bible School, formed ladies’ ushering teams, and was a bell choir member for more than 20 years.
She also served on the Board of Trustees and the Nominating Committee, and she has been involved in many community events as a team leader and a mentor.
In addition, Dutterer is a life member of the community service sorority Beta Sigma Phi, for which she has served as president and vice president. She also has served as president and vice president of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international women’s educational sorority.
She is currently a member of the Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, the Historical Society of Carroll County, and the Historical Society of Mount Airy, and serves on the board of Pine Grove Cemetery.
Leon was an active community service volunteer in Mount Airy, and she will be recognized for all of the work that she did for the community until her death in 2017.
Leon lived in Mount Airy all of her life, and in her early years she was the secretary at the Mount Airy School and then became the editor of the Mount Airy Community Reporter for a number of years.
She volunteered her time in many events hosted by different organizations in our community, including the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, where she volunteered her time working at the dinners and other events they hosted for over 60 years.
In addition, Leon was the president of the fire company’s Ladies Auxiliary, and she was awarded with a lifetime membership by the Mount Airy Legion.
Schmidt, who died in 2003, was born and raised in the Ridgeville area, and she began her career in Baltimore but decided to move back to Mount Airy in 1940.
She was the treasurer for The Building and Loan of Mount Airy. She later retired after 30 years as a vice president of the Farmers and Mechanics Bank.
Schmidt served as treasurer for Ridgeville United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Pine Grove Cemetery.
In addition, she was honored with an induction into the Maryland Commission on Aging’s Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame.
Valett was born and raised in central California, and in 1987 he began his career in Washington, D.C., where he served as a federal agent for 31 years.
Valett served for many years as a special agent with the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and in 2002 he became the director of financial fraud for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General.
He moved to Mount Airy in 1993, and since then he has been participating, volunteering, and serving in a variety of town projects and organizations.
Valett has been an active leader with both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 1191, and has been a volunteer and sponsor for several Mount Airy projects, including MAC the caboose, Rails-to-Trails and the Historical Society of Mount Airy.
He is a volunteer at the Mount Airy Museum, and he is proud to call Mount Airy home.
The event will be celebrated at the American Legion Post at 801 Prospect Road. It begins at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., and ending with the induction ceremony.
Admission to this event is $25 per person. You may purchase your tickets today at the Blossom & Basket Boutique at 3 N. Main St. (behind the Mount Airy station).
For more information, you may contact Bonnie McElroy at her email, mrsmacwc@yahoo.com.
Art collection in Sykesville
On March 13 and 21, the Treasure Shop at Fairhaven, an Acts Retirement-Life Community at 7200 Third Ave. in Sykesville, will be displaying a private collection of fine art, and everyone in the community is invited.
The private collection of original oil paintings are beautifully framed and signed. The original cost is up to $2,000, but the attendees will be able to purchase them at lower prices.
“This is your opportunity to purchase fine art to grace your home at an affordable price,” Ellen Constantine said.
Please note that they will be accepting cash and checks only. The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact Constantine at her email, philellc@gmail.com.
Big Country Breakfast Buffet
On March 15, Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting its Big Country Breakfast Buffet, which will feature scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon and more.
The attendees will also be able to enjoy French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies. They will also offer baked apples, waffles, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate.
The event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Admission to this event is $10 for adults or $8 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger enter for free.
All of the proceeds will benefit the fire company.
The Reception Hall is located at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
For more information, you may contact Mary Alexander at 301-829-0100.
Sharina Taveras Lopez covers Eldersburg, Sykesville, Mount Airy, Winfield, Taylorsville and neighboring communities. Reach her at st008@connections.mcdaniel.edu.