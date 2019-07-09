North Carroll: Manchester Baptist Church hosting VBS, movie nights; outdoor music at Coon Club

Manchester Baptist Church is hosting “In the Wild VBS: Join the Adventure” from Sunday, July 14 through Friday, July 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day.
The vacation Bible school kickoff event is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. They will be showing “God's Little Creatures,” and admission is free. There will be popcorn, games and a moonbounce. Snacks and hotdogs will also be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.
As part of the VBS program, other movie nights will include a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” on Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.; and on Sept. 14, the movie “Dumbo” will be shown at 7 p.m. Both movies will be shown at the Manchester Carnival Grounds. During both evenings, admission is free, and there will also be food available for purchase.
The church is located at 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road. If you’re interested in participating, register online at www.manchesterbaptist.org.
Music at Coon Club
The third event in a series of outdoor music concerts at the Coon Club will be held July 27.
Bands Red Dirt Revolution and Surreal will perform. The gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $10 person. There will be food and beer available; no outside coolers are permitted. Bring a lawn chair to use while enjoying the music.
Another event will be held Aug. 10, with the bands Problem Child and Big Jack performing.
The Coon Club is located at 2855 Coon Club Road in Hampstead. For more information, call 410-374-9897.
Food Pantry
Lazarus United Church of Chris is hosting its Helping Hands Food Pantry from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
The event is held the third Saturday of each month.
The church is located at 5101 S. Church St. in Lineboro. For more information, call 410-374-1304.
NESAP information
The North East Social Action Program (NESAP) needs food donations, which can be donated from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Some of the items needed in the food pantry include canned mixed vegetables, canned potatoes, canned salmon or chicken, Helper (hamburger or tuna), oatmeal, granola bars/Pop-Tarts, Jell-O, pudding, paper towels, dish soap and laundry detergent.
For more information, email Donn Dietrich at nesap.director@gmail.com.
Reminders
