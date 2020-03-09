Downtown Irish Festival returning to Westminster, with new ‘tongue in cheek’ 0.5K run

With shamrocks and leprechauns and all things green, the 10th annual Celtic Canter 5K and Downtown Irish Festival kicks off in Westminster on March 14, with a 5K race, a 1-mile Leprechaun Chase for kids ages 12 and younger, and a brand-new 0.5K run.
If you attend, you’ll find Irish foods, artisans, a pub crawl, crafts and games for children, a beer garden, food vendors, demonstrations of Scottish highland games, and a free trolley to get from place to place.
The 0.5K is new this year to the Irish Festival. Beth Pruitt with Crossroads Church in Westminster said the church held one last year, but they wanted to reach out into the community, so they joined forces with the City of Westminster, adding this race to the Celtic Canter.
She laughed when asked about the 0.5K race.
“It is so tongue in cheek, like it’s a big race, but it is just 0.5K," she said. "We have a halfway point where you can have donuts and coffee, too. It is all very funny.”
A half-kilometer, or 0.5K, is equivalent to 546 yards, so even those who are only young at heart can participate.
“It’s one big lap, and at the end everyone gets a magnet to put on their car and a finisher’s medal,” Pruitt said with a laugh.
Money raised from the 0.5K race will go to Crossroads Mission. Pruitt said they have a community mission store in downtown Westminster, a recovery center and the Crossroads Community Center, with an after-school program several days a week. They do a food distribution on Thursday evenings.
“We are doing good things, helping local people,” she said. “And we are excited to team up with the city.”
The 5K Celtic Canter was founded by dentist Dr. Patrick Gallagher. This year, the 5K will benefit two local charities, Access Carroll and Target Community and Educational Services. The race ends right in the middle of the party, so runners become an immediate part of the Irish Festival.
The downtown festival is for all —as long as they wear green, of course. Attendees can eat shepherd’s pie, drink green beer, and hang out with friends and family.
Now hosted by the City of Westminster, the festival draws about 5,000 attendees annually.
“The Irish Festival is our first event of the season in downtown Westminster in which many of the downtown businesses take advantage of a vendor space on Main Street to let folks know what services they offer downtown,” said Heather Mullendore, assistant director of Westminster’s Department of Recreation and Parks. “Plus, for our guests 21-plus, from 12 to 4 p.m., many of our downtown restaurants and pubs host the Celtic Canter Pub Crawl with drink specials and entertainment. The city, in support of this event, provides a trolley for participants to get about town from noon to 5 p.m., at no charge.” The trolley has 10 stops along the way.
Mullendore said entrants for both the 5K and 0.5K will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and a post-race beverage. The male and female finishers, in each of seven age groups, in first and second place in the 5K will receive awards, plus a first place overall — male and female — and awards for the Master category (ages 40-plus, male and female).
In the Leprechaun Chase, all finishers will receive a medal, and — new this year — there are prize opportunities for the Fastest 5K Team Overall, and the Best Dressed Team, so sign up with others and create teams of four or more to win prizes.
Kids will find lots to do at this event, too.
“The Kid’s Kingdom will have kid’s highland games, crafts, a face painter and a Pot O’Gold Scavenger Hunt,” Mullendore said.
Music by The Irish DJ will start at 8 a.m., followed at 9:30 a.m. by Baltimore-based cover band In Too Deep. The Clan Leatherneck Society & Foundation will demonstrate various highland games, too.
From 8 a.m. to noon, Mount Airy stone carver Ferenc Gregor will demonstrate traditional hammer and chisel carving on site.
“I usually do a hand-carved marble demonstration,” Gregor said. “I will bring a work in progress, usually it is the same piece I’ve brought in the past, something noncommissioned that I use only for demonstrations. People actually remember the piece from year to year and they like to see the progress.”
Working from his Szobrasz Studio in Taylorsville, Gregor has sculpted for collectors and companies worldwide, including carving the black granite National Cryptologic Memorial in Fort Meade for the Department of Defense.
“I’ll actually be going out soon to add another name to the memorial,” he said.
This is Gregor’s fourth year to set up for the Irish Festival.
“The crowds and the community, the people are really great,” he said. “We see a vast age group, from tiny little kids to elderly people. There really is something for everyone there. It’s a fun time, and it is educational. People seem to enjoy all the aspects, no matter what age they are.”
Gregor spoke of the variety of foods and his favorite.
“That food truck — the one who does the fried balls,” he said. “They are so good. They do the mac and cheese balls and Reuben balls. Really good.”
Tory Warren is looking forward to setting up at the Irish Festival for the first time with A Lit’le Irish Too.
“We sell Irish gifts and souvenirs. Irish sweaters, tweed caps, Celtic jewelry, Guinness merchandise, fragrances, Belleek, teas and scone mixes,” Warren said.
Warren will join a long list of vendors, many of them specializing in Irish goods.
“I think it's the best way to experience the Irish culture this side of the pond,” Warren said.
Gregor agreed.
“They have the live music, and everything is Irish-themed,” he said. “It’s a really nice experience to be able to casually enjoy a celebration.”
Mullendore echoed those thoughts.
“The Irish Festival is a family-friendly event that has something to appeal to everyone,” she said.
For more information or to sign up for the race, visit http://celticcanter.org.