Downtown Irish Festival returning to Westminster, with new ‘tongue in cheek’ 0.5K run

“The Irish Festival is our first event of the season in downtown Westminster in which many of the downtown businesses take advantage of a vendor space on Main Street to let folks know what services they offer downtown,” said Heather Mullendore, assistant director of Westminster’s Department of Recreation and Parks. “Plus, for our guests 21-plus, from 12 to 4 p.m., many of our downtown restaurants and pubs host the Celtic Canter Pub Crawl with drink specials and entertainment. The city, in support of this event, provides a trolley for participants to get about town from noon to 5 p.m., at no charge.” The trolley has 10 stops along the way.