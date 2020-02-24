Finksburg trainer taking Chincoteague pony, once a challenge, to Horse World Expo: ‘He trusts me so much’

“I think that’s what makes the rider, though. … It’s great having a made horse you can just get on and ride and the horse has all the answers, but it’s a totally different experience when you and the horse learn together and create your own language,” Barrick said. “I like to call it like a love affair … a made horse knows the basic ABCs that every rider and horse knows, but there is something truly amazing when the horse and rider knows each other’s body language, a secret language two can share.”