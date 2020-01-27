Kendig spoke with excitement about the game, noting that Sheriff Jim DeWees has signed up to play, too. She said the Wizards are known for getting the crowd involved, sometimes bringing kids out onto the floor to be part of a basketball trick or a comedy act. To add to the fun, before the game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm up with the Wizards. Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts, and in the final moments at the end of the night there will be an invitation to students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.