Central Carroll: Adoption drive at Finksburg library; new Summer Wellness Series; Heavens to Betsey flea market

“Trauma can make it difficult to feel safe in many environments, and there are some aspects of traditional yoga that may be triggering to some survivors of sexual violence,” Veader said. “Because trauma is also ‘held’ in many parts of the body, some poses can bring strong feelings to the surface. Trauma-sensitive yoga brings awareness of these challenges to the practice to make yoga and all of its benefits accessible for trauma survivors. Everyone experiences hardship of some kind, of course, and this will be a restorative, calming, rejuvenating practice.”