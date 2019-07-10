Central Carroll: Adoption drive at Finksburg library; new Summer Wellness Series; Heavens to Betsey flea market

Bring your family and come out to meet some wonderful dogs in need of loving forever homes at the Finksburg branch library’s Operation Paws for Homes Adoption Event on Saturday, July 13, beginning at 11 a.m.
“This is a very casual event that will be held outside the library,” said Max Eber, children’s library associate. “It’s our first time to hold this, but it is something to build upon for the future. We will have two to five dogs visiting that are available and information from their fosters about the program.”
Eber said Operation Paws for Homes is based in Virginia but operates throughout the Mid-Atlantic, doing adoption events throughout Maryland and Virginia.
Visitors may pet dogs and speak with Operation Paws for Homes volunteers. Find out why rescue dogs make amazing pets, and then submit an application to adopt a dog, if you like. To learn more or to apply for a dog, visit them online at https://ophrescue.org.
“We’ll also have a table with some recycled rags to make dog toys for those who want to stay, create a toy and talk with the volunteers,” Eber said. “They can take the dog toy home for their own pet or we can donate to a local shelter.”
Learn about fostering dogs and find out how fostering saves the lives of many shelter animals. This is a special event. You can make a difference in the life of a pet in need.
The Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library is located at 2265 Old Westminster Pike.
For more information, call the library at 410-386-4505 or visit them online at https://library.carr.org/
Rape Crisis Summer Wellness Series
Tickets are now available for Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County’s new Summer Wellness Series. These three separate events will take place on Thursday evenings in July and early August.
Look for the first event, Therapeutic Paint Night, to be held on July 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the COB51 Art Studio in TownMall of Westminster. Anna Mills of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative will lead the event.
“Participants in the therapeutic paint night will paint and take home a 14-by-14 canvas that is unique to them,” said Johanna Veader, outreach specialist with RCIS. “The theme and composition will be loosely guided by the art therapist, but it is intended to be more free-flowing than the paint nights where everyone comes out with a very similar-looking painting.”
Veader said these events are open to all and “are intended to be an opportunity to gather and recharge before back-to-school season starts.”
At the second event, on July 25, Betsy Rosenbaum-Cassel of Healing Path Counseling Center will lead Trauma-Sensitive Yoga from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at The Yoga Studio inside The Gym at TownMall of Westminster.
“Trauma can make it difficult to feel safe in many environments, and there are some aspects of traditional yoga that may be triggering to some survivors of sexual violence,” Veader said. “Because trauma is also ‘held’ in many parts of the body, some poses can bring strong feelings to the surface. Trauma-sensitive yoga brings awareness of these challenges to the practice to make yoga and all of its benefits accessible for trauma survivors. Everyone experiences hardship of some kind, of course, and this will be a restorative, calming, rejuvenating practice.”
On Aug. 1, an EFT Tapping Workshop at Silver Linings Lavender will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. inside the shop at 235 E. Main Street in Westminster. Vicki Engel of The Center for the Healing Arts will lead this event.
“EFT tapping stands for ‘Emotional Freedom Technique’ tapping,” Veader explained. “That draws upon a number of therapeutic modalities to calm stress, anxiety, physical pain, insomnia, and post-trauma reactions. EFT tapping is easy to learn can be done anywhere and at any time as we work through the challenges of our daily lives.”
Tickets for all three programs may be purchased at www.facebook.com/RCISofCarrollCounty/ or www.rapecrisiscc.org. A ticket for individual event costs $10, or $25 for the full series. Limited quantities will be available.
When Janice Kispert, CEO of RCIS, was asked about the events, she explained why they thought they were important to hold.
“We had a lot of great feedback from our annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event supporting interest in continuing the momentum,” Kispert said. “As a result, we developed a Wellness Series as another way to connect with survivors and others in our community. This is not a fundraising event — rather, a self-awareness event geared toward self-care and a great way to connect with friends (new and old) as well as RCIS. Registration is required, as space is limited, [but] all are welcomed.”
At each event, light refreshments will be provided. Further event information is available on the RCIS website or Facebook page, or by contacting Johanna Veader at 410-857-0900 or jveader@rapecrisiscc.org.
Heavens to Betsey flea market
The ninth annual Heavens to Betsey flea market will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carroll County Agriculture Center. The first 100 visitors will receive a free gift at the Heavens to Betsey entrance booth, but they must enter only from Agriculture Lane off of Gist Road.
Look for vendors, raffles, giveaways, food and more. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit pets at the Humane Society of Carroll County. Donations of pet food, clean blankets, baby wipes, general purpose cleaners, dog and cat toys, and other pet needs will be collected at the event. For a full list, visit the Humane Society’s wishlist at www.hscarroll.org/wish-list.
This event was started nine years ago by Susan Wilhelm, who says helping pets in need is the best feeling in the world.
“Years ago, I decided to create a business that would give back to the community,” Wilhelm said, explaining that this is what her event is all about. Four-legged, tail-wagging, leashed pets are welcome to come along, too.
Those who attend might want to purchase raffle tickets at the Heavens to Betsey booth. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5, with winners announced every hour throughout the event. Prize items range from theater tickets, gift certificates to dinner and local businesses, flowers, jewelry, pottery, gift baskets and more.
“We will have over 100 flea market and craft vendors,” Wilhelm said. “There will be many affordable items, including $1 pet items, antiques, collectibles and more.”
Those interested in becoming a vendor, donating or volunteering may email swwilhelm1@gmail.com or call 443-930-6304. To learn more, visit the “Heavens to Betsey Westminster” Facebook page.
The Carroll County Agriculture Center is located at 700 Agriculture Lane in Westminster.