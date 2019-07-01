Central Carroll: Farm Museum adds 'Farmyard Friends' for Fourth of July; historic Sunday School picnic

“This year we have something brand new in the Farmyard Friends area,” Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant said. “We have two new little Angus cross calves in the petting zoo. They are just a week or two old and very cute! Our touch Touch Room is open, too. We have a new saddle exhibit that is adult- and child-friendly. We have antique, historical saddles [and tack] for the adults, and stick horses for the kids. There’s a jump for them to jump while [riding] on a stick horse. And you can take a pic of the kids in the saddle with a background behind them.”