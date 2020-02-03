When the Rev. Jimmie L. Schwartz stood up and walked toward his people in Krug Chapel to give his blessing, the residents, families, and friends he had served and loved for 27 years at Carroll Lutheran Village stood and embraced him with thunderous applause.
On that day, Sunday, Jan. 12, the community’s chaplain led his final worship service at Carroll Lutheran Village. Joining the CLV community were his colleagues and members of The Westminster Conference of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, including the Bishop Rev. William J. Gohl Jr.
Hours after the service concluded, people continued to stand in line to wish Schwartz well before joining the reception hosted by Carroll Lutheran Village.
Schwartz resigned from his role as chaplain effective Dec. 31, nearly one year after he suffered an incomplete spinal cord injury resulting from a car crash. Doctors initially predicted he would not walk again, but he is now able to use a walker.
“Our community is grieving the loss of someone very special,” said the Rev. Stacey Brady, chaplain at sister community The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant in Ellicott City. “Yet we’re also celebrating God’s blessings and giving thanks. Through His blessings of strength, courage and faith, Rev. Jimmie is on a journey to find his new calling and we believe God has great plans for him.”
While Schwartz calls his recovery progress nothing short of a miracle, he wrote in his Nov. 17 resignation letter to John Henry, executive director at Carroll Lutheran Village, that the final prognosis for his recovery remains unknown. “I know that my future will be different from my past,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz credits his swift transport, treatment and ongoing therapy at the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at Kennedy Krieger Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, along with the support he and his family have received for his recovery to date. “These gifts of love have sustained us during this extraordinary challenge,” Schwartz wrote.
“We hardly know a time in our 40-year history when Rev. Schwartz was not part of our family as our confidante, spiritual advisor, and friend,” Henry said. “We’re grateful for the progress he has made so far in his recovery, and we continue to pray for his and his family’s strength and courage.”
Under the leadership of Gohl, bishop of the Delaware-Maryland Synod, and a search committee, Carroll Lutheran Village plans to fill the full-time position early this year. Deacon Don Myers continues as the part-time associate chaplain. The Revs. Dahl Drenning and Stacey Brady will serve as interim part-time chaplains until a replacement is found.
At 38 years old, Schwartz began pastoring residents living at the faith-based continuing care retirement community. At the time, Schwartz said his goal was to make spiritual opportunities available to all residents of every denomination.
“I want to remind the residents that they are not alone in their pain and suffering, but there is another who understands,” Schwartz said in a 1993 interview with The Baltimore Sun.
About 700 adults 60 years and older live at Carroll Lutheran Village in independent living and assisted living arrangements, as well as in the health and rehabilitation center. The CLV ministry serves residents, families and team members through worship, visits, Bible study and crisis care, as well as special services such as family weddings and baptisms. Outreach programs and services bridge the community with the local churches and faith-based organizations, and worship volunteer opportunities exist for residents through the Stephens Ministry program.
“Chaplain Jimmie was the impetus for growing the ministry and developing relationships with residents, staff, and the community,” Brady said. “Yet he is most known, loved and remembered for his kindness, compassion, sense of humor and always, always having time for others.”
Jeff Branch, CEO of Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland, said, “Chaplain Jimmie’s steady influence during the early years of our formation helped establish the strong, welcoming, thriving community we have today. We’ll miss his wisdom and compassion, his ministry, and the sound of his laughter filling our homes and hallways.”
“All of the love, care, prayer, support and concern that have been showered upon me have not been in vain,” Schwartz wrote. “God’s blessings still continue to provide for us. How those blessings impact our future is yet to be witnessed and experienced. All we need to know is what has already been revealed to us — God is with us and will never leave or forsake us.”
Carroll Lutheran Village, operated by Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland, is located at 300 St. Luke Circle in Westminster For more information, call 410-415-1723, or visit www.clvillage.org or www.facebook.com/CarrollLutheranVillage/.