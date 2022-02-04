New winter farmers market to open Saturday in Westminster, continue through April

Though fresh vegetables may not be prevalent in the dead of winter, a new winter farmers market in Westminster will open on Saturday and offer plenty of food-related items, from spices and coffees to mushrooms and flowers.
“All things are locally made, locally produced,” said market manager Brooke Hagerty. “Most likely the person you purchase the items from is the person who made the product.”
The Westminster Winter Market is scheduled to open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Saturday through April 9 in the former Stocksdale building at 29 W. Main St., which the city purchased about three years ago.
Local vendors have been the key to the success of the traditional Downtown Westminster Farmers Market, held May through November at the Conway lot at Railroad Avenue every year since 1994, Hagerty said. The winter market will feature many of the same vendors and some new ones.
“We have such an amazing core group of vendors,” Hagerty said. “We will have at least 15 vendors every week. People will see a lot of different things.”
Jackie Miller Coldsmith, owner of Tierra Blooms, a flower farm in Taneytown, has been selling at the traditional market for 15 years. She jumped at the chance to participate in the winter market.
“I love the market and the community around it. I am excited to be able to extend it to more of a year-long market,” said Coldsmith, who will sell a variety of plants the first few weeks until her own cut flowers are available. She will have flower bouquets available for Valentine’s Day.
“I was a little bit concerned [about product] but we can do it,” Coldsmith said. “I will have a variety of succulents and other plants at the market.”
After a successful first season with the market last year, Deb Christian, owner of GLowGirl Fibers, signed up to sell at the winter market.
“I did quite well,” Christian said. “It’s a great little community. Brooke has brought in such a great array of products. Obviously, there is not a lot of fruit and veggies available, [but] everything is local.”
Christian also enjoys the live music Hagerty schedules for every market.
“It adds a spark you don’t get at other markets,” Christian said.
Hagerty said the city has been “a huge supporter” in the effort to expand the market.
Westminster Mayor Mona Becker has been a long-time volunteer at the traditional market and is excited for the winter market.
“It will be good for Downtown Westminster,” Becker said. “People can pick up baked goods, locally raised meat and enjoy what comes from this area.”
The Downtown Westminster Farmers Market saw an uptick in both vendors and customers the past two years, Hagerty said.
“It is quite an exciting time for farmers markets in general,” Hagerty said. “In our regular market, several vendors were doing double or triple sales. The desire to support local is there. People are trying new things.”
Riding on that trend, Hagerty held a holiday farmers market for the first time at the beginning of December. Its success led her to go ahead with the winter market, which was originally planned to open in January. A rise in COVID-19 cases pushed the opening to February. Masks are not required, though anyone may choose to wear them. Hand sanitizing stations will be available.
“At the holiday market, we tapped out at 19 vendors,” Hagerty said. “I feel 15 is a really good number because people can spread out. We want to make sure people feel safe and comfortable.”