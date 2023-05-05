New Windsor voter guide 2023: Here’s where candidates for Town Council stand on the issues

Editor’s note: Baltimore Sun Media’s voter guides allow candidates to provide their background, policy and platforms on issues, in their own words. Any questions or feedback can be sent to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.

New Windsor residents will elect three town council members on May 9. Voting will take place in the town hall meeting room at 209 High St. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Incumbents David Hoffman and current council Vice President Kimberlee Schultz are joined by Thomas Gubernatis, Betty Windsor and Frank Windsor Sr. in the race for three open seats.

Advertisement

The five members of New Windsor’s Town Council vote on new measures and ordinances. The mayor does not vote, but does appoint each council member to serve as chair of one committee and a member of another.

There are 1,349 voters in New Windsor, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry. Council members are paid $1,500 per year and the position is considered nonpartisan.

For more information on the election, go to https://newwindsormd.gov/election/

Town Council candidates

Thomas Frank Gubernatis Jr.

Age: 51

Advertisement

Occupation: IBEW Local 24 Journeyman Wireman

Election experience: my 3rd run for Town Council and have worked extensively to campaign for candidates in a wide range of offices in the county.

Why are you interested in running? I’m interested in running to contribute to my local community and bring fresh ideas to the table. I’d like to hopefully help improve the quality of life for residents and improve the town image. I would like to see more togetherness in town amongst residents and hopefully attract businesses here for everyone to benefit from.

What is the most important issue in New Windsor? The most important issues currently facing the town is of course the water bill and upcoming infrastructure projects coming up. Also with that is beautification of the town via streetscape. I’d like to see some fresh ideas and perhaps a new approach to handling and dealing with these issues to help them come to fruition with a minimal if any on the residents moving forward.

Could New Windsor’s sewage system efficiency be improved, and if so, what is the best solution? I’m not sure exactly on what you mean by efficiency of the sewage system but with newer rules and protocols that change and affect the town I believe it’s key for an all hands on deck approach to secure funding and grants on all levels of government. We need to work on our relationships and support those in power to keep the attention on our town and its needs.

Which committee or committees do you feel best reflect your expertise and what would your priorities be as a member or chair of that committee? I feel that I could excel in any of the committees. One thing I’ve wanted to see with the many infrastructure needs of the town is someone with a building trades background which I have. People that truly understand the various projects, their impacts and coordination of. In my years of service in my trade I have had to work, coordinate and execute projects with many other crafts and their impact. I have completed numerous projects through the years from start to finish involving all contractors and the customer from a wide range of dollar value. I point this out but at the same time I’m my 18 years here have a strong desire as well figuring out with what May already be in place to make this town attractive and a hub to enjoy. So my desires would be to be involved in committees involving anything public works and the coordination of and including infrastructure projects to economic development which is discussed but in my time here, I haven’t seen any gains in.

Advertisement

David Hoffman

Age: 58

Occupation: retired from a 37-year career working for the Department of Defense

Election experience: Town Council Member: I am currently a Council member and was last elected in May 2019. I have served on the Town Council for the last 9 years, since January 2014.

New Windsor Planning Commission: I served for 11 years and was the Chairman for 3 years. In that position I helped develop effective planning regulations.

West Carroll Recreation Council: I served for 5 years as the New Windsor representative to the West Carroll Recreation Council. I ensured the children in our community had sports programs and facilities available to them, so they could participate in various activities throughout the year.

Why are you running? I have lived in New Windsor for 29 years and my reason for running for re-election to the New Windsor Town Council is to help ensure New Windsor remains a great place to live and raise a family.

Advertisement

What is the most important issue in New Windsor? The most important issue facing New Windsor is its infrastructure. There are three areas that need to be addressed:

1) Water Lines : The Town needs to replace its century-old water lines to ensure residents have a reliable supply system. Through lobbying State officials, and collaborating with County Representatives, New Windsor received a Maryland Department of Services Grant for $4 million dollars that will allow the Town to replace the aged waterline. A huge project that will benefit all citizens of New Windsor without any adverse financial impact. This project will begin in the June timeframe. The project’s purpose is to replace undersized, leaking and deteriorated mains that will provide improved water quality and system reliability.

2) Sewer Lines : Where feasible, reline the sewer lines, so they continue functioning properly. Lining saves the Town money as it costs $60-$75 per liner foot as opposed to $125-$250 for removal and replacement. Lining also reduces the Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) which also costs the Town money to treat this extra capacity of water.

3) Streets : The Town needs to continue with their paving program to address its deteriorating road surfaces. The Town mainly utilizes Highway User Revenue (HUR) provided by the state along with General Fund monies to enable this service.

Could New Windsor’s sewage system efficiency be improved, and if so what is the best solution? New Windsor’s water and sewer is very complicated. The requirements for providing clean water and conversely levels of discharge for the wastewater are mandated by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). New Windsor is required to meet these mandates or face fines. New Windsor has always been committed to meeting all mandates and works diligently to remain compliant. New Windsor contracts with Maryland Environmental Services (MES) who “run” the water and sewer system. The MES provides certified personnel to ensure our water and sewer system is run efficiently and effectively and provides clean and safe water to our residents and discharge levels at the output that meet all MDE requirements.

Which committee or committees do you feel best reflects your expertise and what would your priorities be as a member or chair of that committee? I am currently the Town Council liaison to the Public Works (PW) Department. It is my responsibility to understand the issues and challenges that the PW Department face and then communicate that information to the Town Council to address. It is critical that the PW Department have the resources necessary to make sure that New Windsor remains a safe and picturesque place to live. I have worked collaboratively with the PW Staff to share ideas, needs, and relay issues that need attention. Through effective collaboration, I have ensured that the PW Staff have the resources to safely perform their tasks and that the residents of New Windsor receive consistent and effective services.

Advertisement

Kimberlee Schultz

Age: 63

Occupation: Public Affairs Director

Election experience: I am running for my fourth term on the New Windsor Town Council. I have been on the Council since May 2009 and I have been Council Vice President since May 2021.

Why are you running? I love New Windsor. I have lived here for almost 30 years and believe in public service and in contributing to the betterment of this terrific small town. During my time on the Council, I have gained a strong understanding of how the Town functions. New Windsor is a small town, but in today’s world, running even a town is complicated and time-consuming. My experience and knowledge will be valuable as the Council moves through some of the challenges and decisions coming around infrastructure, project funding, and economic development.

What is the most important issue in New Windsor? Our aging infrastructure (water system and roads) continues to be our biggest challenge. As one of my neighbors said: We are the generation that the can has been kicked to. Meaning that funds for infrastructure were not put aside for many, many years and now that bill has come due. Not continuing to address these challenges would have serious consequences for the community.

Through continuous efforts, the Town has gotten several million dollars over the past several years for water system projects, including: sewer pipe lining, pump station replacement/repair, loan reduction/forgiveness, the main waterline replacement, and other repairs.

Advertisement

We have also worked to get State grants, as well as planned for the use of Highway User Revenue funds, to do road projects. These have included the complete redo of College and Blue Ridge Avenues and paving on Church, Main, and Water Streets, and Robertson Drive.

These efforts have gone a long way in getting the water systems and roads in better shape, but there are still several big projects to address. Therefore, the efforts to seek additional funds must continue for the long-term.

Could New Windsor’s sewage system efficiency be improved, and if so, what is the best solution? Efficiency is not the major issue with the wastewater treatment system. It is a little over ten years old, but is well-maintained. The major issue is that much of the related water system infrastructure is aging and needs to replaced or upgraded.

One of these upgrades is an enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) upgrade, which will eventually be required. The Town has already received $3.43 million for the ENR upgrade. However, it is expected to cost more than $13 million, so we will need to continue to seek funds to help pay for this project.

New Windsor citizens should understand that the day-to-day cost of operating the wastewater treatment system include regular maintenance, and 24-7 engineers whose expertise is required to operate according to regulatory and safety standards. Very little can be done to reduce these ongoing costs.

Which committee or committees do you feel best reflect your expertise and what would your priorities be as a member or chair of that committee? Since my background and Town experience includes a lot of outreach and communication work, I think that the Economic Development Committee is the best fit.

Advertisement

My priority will continue to be to enhance and showcase the community to attract and retain businesses. We have discussed highlighting local businesses in our quarterly newsletter, so I would like to push forward this project and, in next year’s budget, advocate for funds to create a guide for new residents that includes information about local businesses and services.

Betty Windsor

Age: 57

Occupation: Business Owner

Election experience: No previous election experience.

Why are you interested in running? My interest in running for Town Council has everything to do with the residents. Being a business owner in New Windsor has afforded me the opportunity to get to know many members of the community. The residents are great, however they are not heard. They need someone to speak up and give them a voice. Their concerns are not priority, which I believe has caused many to give up or give in on issues they do not agree with and just settle for the outcome. They need their town back! They need activities, parks and community involvement.

What is the most important issue in New Windsor? My top 3 would be Water and Sewer which is the most voiced concern from the citizens of New Windsor, Sidewalks and Parks Areas to bring the community together and engage in fun family activities. We need to know our neighbors and socialize more.

Advertisement

Could New Windsor’s sewage system efficiency be improved, and if so what is the best solution? The water and sewer bill costs must be brought under control. This issue has been going on for a long time and there is no relief in sight. Families are sacrificing, suffering and even leaving their homes here because of the cost of the water and sewer. The solution so far has been to raise costs more. Poor planning and saving has dug a deep hole and caused a huge burden that the community is facing. Residents are responsible for a large debt which has accumulated over time.

Which committee or committees do you feel best reflect your expertise and what would your priorities be as a member or chair of that committee? I would be honored to serve on any of the committees. I am well versed in construction, maintenance and code. I have a business relationship with MDE through my lead paint accreditation. I have a degree in business. I have headed up and participated in many fundraisers. Budgeting and finance have been part of my everyday life for many years. I have a great relationship with the Fire Department, The Town Sheriff and The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. I have knowledge and connections to places for economical purchases as well as reputable contractors. I don’t know all the answers but I do have a long, diverse list of people that I can call on to help me find them.

Frank Windsor

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Age: 59

Occupation: Owner of Frankies Bar and Grill and Windsor Contractors.

Election experience: No election Experience

Why are you interested in running? I was ask by multiple residents to run for Town Council.

Advertisement

What is the most important issue in New Windsor? Costs of water and sewer.

Could New Windsor’s sewage system efficiency be improved, and if so what is the best solution? New Windsors astronomical water and sewer costs has to be improved. We have residents paying over $800/per quarter for a 1-2 person household. Costs are out of hand and they just keep rising. Some budget items have more than doubled since 2020. Costs need to be explored and spending needs to be brought under control. There are only so many residents to pay for these costs.

Which committee or committees do you feel best reflect your expertise and what would your priorities be as a member or chair of that committee? I feel I could bring beneficial input to the Public Works Department and/or the Water and Sewer Committee. I have years of experience in construction. When I have to sub portions of jobs out in the industry it is necessary to get competitive bids. It’s different when you have to make conservative choices to turn a profit to make your paycheck.