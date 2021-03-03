Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon appointed to New Windsor Town Council after resignation of Terry Green

Green was not present at the Town Council’s January or February meetings, held via Zoom. He was arrested Jan. 3 in New Windsor and charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records. The first-degree assault charge was later dropped. He was released from the Carroll County Detention Center on his own recognizance Jan. 27 and is awaiting a trial date. Green was convicted in 2001 of second-degree murder in the Sept. 25, 1999 death of John Straley in Wicomico County.