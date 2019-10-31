An equipment issue on a utility pole in New Windsor caused a power outage for about 580 customers Thursday morning. Potomac Edison estimated the power would be back on by about 10:30 a.m.
The issue occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the pole near the corner of Coe Drive and New Windsor Road, said Aaron Ruegg, senior communication representative for FirstEnergy Corp., the parent company of Potomac Edison. It resulted in a downed power line and some damage to the utility pole.
“Crews are at the scene working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power, and we expect customers to be restored by about 10:30 a.m.” he said in an email just before 9:30 a.m.
Customers who are without power should call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com.
“Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be used in areas where downed lines are tangled in trees or other debris. Motorists are cautioned to treat intersections with inoperable traffic signals as four-way stops,” according to Potomac Edison.