A vehicle traveling between New Windsor and Uniontown left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, striking an embankment, a parked vehicle and then a house, police said.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the house, in the 100 block of South Clear Ridge Road between New Windsor and Uniontown, at about 2:45 p.m., Lt. Mark Devilbiss said.
No one was injured, Devilbiss said. He said speed and slick road conditions from the rainy weather contributed to the crash.
Devilbiss said charges would be filed against the driver, though he didn’t identify the driver or specify which charges.
A building inspector checked on the house and expressed some concerns, so the occupants would stay elsewhere for the evening, Devilbiss said. The crash caused some damage to the front porch and front wall, presenting some structural concerns, he said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were living in the house.