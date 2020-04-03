New Windsor wins Maryland funding for new park

New Windsor has been awarded funding from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to construct a new park in town.
The town was awarded over $80,000, and the town will add a 5% match, according to New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop. The funds are part of a request to commit $396,128 from the state’s Program Open Space.
The park project will be at 201 Main St. in New Windsor and will include a paved patio, a walkway, pergola, benches, tables, lighting, and landscaping.
It is unclear when construction will start because some details have yet to be finalized — and with the coronavirus disrupting daily life across the county, state and country, the project is not a current focus for town officials — though they have “a pretty good concept,” Roop said. Some changes would still be needed to make sure the project stays within its budget, according to Roop.
They don’t want this new park to be like others in the town, the mayor said. They want to add park benches, and add a more unique element, possibly a brick wall around it or a water fountain.
The park has been in the works for about a year, Roop said, but the town had been working on lining up funding.
“There was a house that actually was really leaning up against the house next to it,” he said. “Eventually, the county obtained ownership of it and condemned it, tore it down, and then we purchased the lot for $1,000 from the county."
Roop hopes the addition of the park will bring additional attractions for the town.
“Hopefully, maybe more little events can happen in the park,” Roop said. “Maybe a little two-, three-piece concert; concerts can be played there. Maybe musicians can pop up on a Friday night or Sunday evening or afternoon.”