New Windsor Music on Main set for Saturday, along with first Franklin G. Schaeffer 5K Walk/Run

New Windsor’s fifth annual Music on the Main festival is back this weekend, offering Carroll County residents family-friendly entertainment and the opportunity to explore local businesses and organizations.
The community celebration is returning after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The free event, to be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature four bands, an array of food, arts and crafts, a beer and wine garden, and games and activities for children.
Neal Roop, a member of the planning committee, said the 200 block of Main St., will be closed for the duration of the festival.
“It’s a true community event,” he said. “Many organizations come together … and participation grows every year.”
Roop said vendors can still sign up to have a free booth with a refundable $25 deposit.
“It’s about getting to know local businesses and organizations. … It’s a great opportunity to meet new people,” he said.
In addition, the town will sponsor the first Franklin G. Schaeffer Memorial 5K Walk/Run before the start of the festival in honor of the former New Windsor town manager.
The walk/run is set to take place at the Wakefield Valley Park in Westminster beginning at 9 a.m..
According to Gary Dye, Manchester’s town manager, Schaffer passed away in January after a battle with cancer.
“He was a great guy who did a lot for the town,” he said. “I knew Frank a long time and he was an avid runner and bicyclist.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 120 people had signed up to participate in the walk/run, including 25 people over the age of 65.
“Frank was all about [promoting health],” Dye said, adding that Schaffer served as the president of the Westminster Road Runners Club.
So far, $3,500 has been raised through sponsors and $1,600 through community donations. Those interested in registering or donating may do so at https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Westminster/FranklinGSchaeffer5KRunWalk.
Proceeds will go to the Westminster Road Runners Club and Caring Carroll, a nonprofit that matches trained volunteers to assist with nonmedical needs of seniors in the county.
“This will be a good tribute and celebration of Frank,” Dye said.
Registration for the walk/run is $35 and the final cutoff is Thursday at 11:59 p.m..