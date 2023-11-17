New Windsor mayor seeks food, winter clothing donations for those in need during Saturday collection

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop will collect donations of canned food and other goods for those in need during the eighth annual “Mayor on the Square” drive Saturday.

Roop and volunteers with the New Windsor Lions Club will collect donations at Fountain Park, 201 Main St., in New Windsor, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. In case of rain, donations will be collected at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., New Windsor.

Nonperishable food, toiletries and monetary donations will be given to the food bank at the church. Donated jackets and warm winter clothes will be given to various charities and service organizations.

“This is a good way to help out the food bank and the community,” Roop said.

Late November is a prudent time of year for the drive, Roop said, because the change in temperature makes warm clothes a necessity. The timing also ensures that the food bank will be able to provide ample Thanksgiving meals, and encourages graciousness from donors reflecting on what they are thankful for.

“It’s a way for everybody give back to the community,” Roop said. “This is a time of giving and being thankful for what we do have. We should be thankful all the time, but around Thanksgiving it’s highlighted that we’re thankful for what we have — hopefully we reach into our hearts and help those that are less fortunate.”

The mayor said he no longer sets a goal for the amount of donated products he can raise, as, “anything is beneficial.”

Roop is a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and the New Windsor Lions, he said.

“St. Paul’s been doing this for years,” Roop said, “and this is just my way of helping out the community.”

Anyone wishing to help with the event is more than welcome, Roop said. Students can earn service hours for volunteering, and help is especially appreciated from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., when the donated food must be moved into the church.