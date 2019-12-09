“We did have some problems with closing valves and trying to isolate the area,” Dye said. “Our valves, particularly in this area of town, were very very old, and many are not operational or only partially operational. We closed the valves we could, we opened two fire hydrants to help reduce the water pressure in the area. We couldn’t get it down very much but it was, fortunately, enough for Mid-Atlantic [Utilities Inc.] to make repair.”