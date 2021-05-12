Andrew Green elected mayor of New Windsor, defeating incumbent Neal Roop

Andrew Green, a 15-year resident of New Windsor who had never previously run for municipal office, was elected to be the town’s mayor during Tuesday’s election, defeating three-term incumbent Neal Roop.
Green finished with 194 votes to Roop’s 166. Turnout was high, with 355 ballots cast in person and 10 absentee ballots out of 1,164 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Donna Alban on Wednesday morning.
Green was asked in the weeks leading up the election why he decided to run for mayor.
“In conversation[s] with residents, there has been a consistent want and need for their voice to be heard and concerns to be met,” he told the Times via email. “I decided to run for mayor because I believe I can be that voice.”
Three candidates were vying for two open spots on the New Windsor Town Council, each of them newcomers as neither incumbent opted to run again.
Kevin Cornick, a member of the town’s planning commission, received the most votes with 266. William Holl was next with 215 and was also elected. Austin Fogarty received 154 votes.
Holl said Wednesday he was honored so many voters turned out to support him and he’s ready to get started.
“I will be working daily with our mayor and fellow council members to bring new ideas to the table,” he said via email. “I look forward to bridging the gap between residents and the council and strive to get more residents involved with government affairs. I would also like to thank the outgoing members for their years of service to the town.”
Green, a Francis Scott Key High School graduate, had expressed confidence midday Tuesday as voters headed to the polls.
“I think the town is really going to come out in high numbers, and I think we’re going to get something done,” he said. “The people have been waiting for this for quite some time.”
Roop, New Windsor’s mayor for the past 12 years, said Tuesday afternoon he has served the town well.
“If some people don’t recognize that, there’s not a whole lot I can do,” he said. “I think if I do lose that you’ll see real quick how much I did do that they didn’t know about.”