Nominations open until Monday night in race for three New Windsor Town Council seats

New Windsor residents considering running for three open Town Council seats in this year’s election have until 3 p.m., Monday to file for candidacy.

A candidacy form must be submitted at New Windsor Town Hall, 209 High St. Forms can be picked up up at town hall or accessed online at https://newwindsormd.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Certificate-of-Candidacy-2.13.23.pdf.

Advertisement

According to Dana Mangus, town clerk/treasurer, there were five candidates registered as of Thursday. They include Thomas Gubernatis, incumbent David Hoffman, current council Vice President Kimberlee Schultz, Betty Windsor and Frank Windsor Sr.

Council member Sharon Gribbin-Lindemon, whose term expires this year, is not currently registered for reelection.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a great opportunity to get involved with your town and really make a difference,” Mangus said.

Voting will take place May 9 in the town hall meeting room from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A candidate forum will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., April 25 at the town hall.

The five members of New Windsor’s Town Council vote on new measures and ordinances. The mayor does not vote, but does appoint each council member to serve as chair of one committee and a member of another.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I appoint people who I feel might have some experience in one committee or another,” Mayor Neal Roop said. “And there’s only two on a committee due to the fact that if you have three council members on committee then that would be considered a quorum.”

Three or more council members may not meet privately or without proper advertising of the meeting due to the Open Meetings Act. Roop said committees help facilitate the council decision-making process by making recommendations on proposals relevant to the committee.

Schultz is chair of the Economic Development Committee and Hoffman is chair of the Public Works Committee, Roop said. At present, William Holl chairs the Water and Sewer Committee, Kevin Cornick chairs the Public Safety Committee and Gribbin-Lindemon chairs the Community Enhancement Committee.

There are 1,349 voters in New Windsor, according to Carroll County Board of Elections Director Katherine Berry.

Advertisement

Being a member of the council pays $1,500 per year, Mangus said, and the position is considered nonpartisan.

All candidates must have lived in New Windsor for at least two years and intend to reside in New Windsor while in office, according to the town charter.

“People should come out and vote,” Roop said. “It’s their town.”