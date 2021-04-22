Community Media Center to hold virtual New Windsor Town Council candidates forum

The Community Media Center has partnered with the Carroll County Times to hold a Town Council Candidates Forum on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 p.m.
Kevin Ronald Cornick, Austin T. Fogarty, and William Rudolph Holl are running for two spots on the town council. Election Day is Tuesday, May 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The forum will be recorded for rebroadcast on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19 and will continue to air through May 10. Visit the Community Media Center channel guide at www.carrollmediacenter.org for additional dates and times.
Due to COVID-19 the forum will be held virtually and streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, at www.carrollmediacenter.org, and on Facebook and Youtube.
Carroll County Times editor Bob Blubaugh will serve as the moderator for the event. The public is encouraged to submit questions prior to the forum by emailing them to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
In addition to the Candidates Forum, the Community Media Center has created a special Municipal Election Voters Guide on the CMC website at www.carrollmediacenter.org. The Voters Guide includes a listing of all candidates running for public office in the 2021 Municipal Elections. Each Municipality has their own page that features candidate listings, candidate video profiles and candidate forum coverage, election dates, polling locations and times.