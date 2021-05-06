New Windsor election: Mayoral, council candidates make case for votes

The New Windsor election is set for Tuesday, May 11, taking place at Town Hall, 209 High Street. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The position of mayor and two Town Council seats are at stake. Andrew Green is challenging three-term Mayor Neal Roop while Kevin Cornick, Austin Fogarty and William Holl are all seeking election to the council for the first time. Their unedited replies to questions emailed to candidates in all municipal elections are printed below.
Mayoral candidates
Andrew Green
Biographical information: I am a 15 year resident of New Windsor and a graduate of the local high school, FSK. My wife Angela Green is a lifelong resident of New Windsor and we raised our four children here. My family and I have always played active roles in the community. Some of our favorite ways to give back are to help with local fundraisers, lead the local Girl Scout Troop and support FSK High School.
Why do you want to serve in this role? In conversation with residents there has been a consistent want and need for their voice to be heard and concerns to be met. I decided to run for Mayor because I believe I can be that voice.
What is something you want to begin working to accomplish your first week on the job? As Mayor I would first communicate with the existing and newly elected members of the Town Council my agenda and how I would like them to participate in executing it. Top priority will be cutting wasteful spending which will allow us to lower the astronomical water bills.
How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what you like to see done to help in recovery? COVID-19 has impacted both New Windsor residents and small businesses in ways never expected. Businesses were forced to shut down, residents lost their jobs and children’s education and extracurricular activities were canceled. Covid-19 has been devastating to residents and businesses of New Windsor. In a time when people are struggling to recover I think it is crucial we do not proceed with the scheduled water rate increase. Under my administration I will lead the fight to freeze and lower water rates. With the same breath I’ll also mention that many residents have expressed to me positive gains during the pandemic. Many residents were happy to have the opportunity for extra family time. Bikes, fishing poles and so much more were difficult to find because families were spending so much time together. Our town really supported small businesses during these difficult times. Supporting the businesses in this town is not just something I will encourage during a pandemic but during my entire time in office. Lastly, I think education goes far. I think educating the residents and small businesses on Covid-19 will be very beneficial to keeping everyone safe.
What is the best thing about your municipality and what is something you’d like to see change? I am very humbled by the support I’ve received during my campaign. The support has reminded me why my wife and I decided to raise our 4 children here. The best part about our community is the feeling of togetherness. Every person brings something unique to the town but the one thing we all have in common is wanting what’s best for New Windsor. The change I would like to see is more community involvement. We are in this together and our voices need to be shared.
What skills do you have to offer constituents that other candidates might not? Being a resident of New Windsor for a decade and a half people have come to know me as an honest and at times too honest individual. I believe being honest and transparent is paramount to the citizens of New Windsor. I am empathetic when listening to struggles and concerns from my fellow residents. I hear their concerns and I feel their struggles because I am amongst them.
Neal Roop
Biographical information: I have lived my entire life (63 years) in New Windsor. My two sons, Jason and Jeremy were raised in New Windsor. My beautiful wife Sena, and I have been married for 8 years and have 7 grandchildren between the two of us. I’m an active member of the New Windsor Lions Club, New Windsor Fire Company, and St. Paul United Methodist Church. I work in the Admissions Office for Springdale Preparatory School. My municipal government involvement includes 18 years as a councilman and the past 12 years as mayor.
Why do you want to serve in this role? I’ve had the honor to serve as mayor for the past 12 years and I want to continue working on projects that will shape the future of the Town. These projects include our Streetscape Project, upgrading our aging infrastructure, the refurbishment of the Historic Dielman Inn, and the development of a large park.
What is something you want to begin working on to accomplish your first week on the job? I will work with the new councilmembers to fully understand the current and future projects and to see they get a tour of and a better understanding of the entire water and sewer systems. Once they fully understand the Town’s infrastructure, they will be able to make good sound decisions going forward.
How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what you like to see done to help in recovery? Some of our businesses and non-profits have been affected by COVID-19. As we have been promoting at just about every town council meeting, we encourage residents to support our local businesses and non-profits. We will continue to notify businesses of stimulus funding when it’s offered by the County or State. If future stimulus funding is received by the Town that assists businesses, we would implement a process for businesses to apply for assistance.
What is the best thing about your municipality and what is something you’d like to see change? The best thing is the people who make New Windsor the great town that it is. I would like to see the Dielman Inn become a destination and provide an economic boost to the Town.
What skills do you have to offer constituents that other candidates might not? I have proven leadership skills, knowledge of the Town’s issues and needs, relationship building, and persistence. I’m very familiar with the history of projects and issues dating back to 1979 when I first was elected to the council. I’ve built strong working relationships with elected officials and staff on the local, state, and federal levels. These relationships have been essential in getting grants awarded to the Town.
Town Council candidates
Kevin Cornick
Biographical Information: My name is Kevin Ronald Cornick. I am originally from Northeast Baltimore. I am a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Towson State University (Towson University). I have lived in the New Windsor area for 25 years and in the town for 21 of those 25 years. I am the General Manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of HUFCOR, Inc. HUFCOR, Inc is the world’s largest manufacturer of acoustically rated operable walls and moveable glass partitions. I am currently a member of the New Windsor Planning Commission and have held this position since 2017. I am also the Vice President of the West Carroll Rec Council and have been an active member of the board for 5 years and a member of the council for 15 years.
Why do you want to serve in this role? I want to serve as a member of the New Windsor Town Council because I want to serve the people. I think it is every citizen civic responsibility to serve their communities and this is my opportunity to serve.
What is something you want to begin working on to accomplish your first week on the job? I will immediately work to begin unifying our community with the common goal of civic pride and community involvement. Secondly, I work to identify financial resources to fund community beautification projects.
How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what you like to see done to help in recovery? My family and I have lost several good friends and community members to COVID-19. Due to the circumstance surrounding the virus, our communities have avoided personal interaction. This is a situation, if left unchanged, could have devastating and long-lasting effects. I will address this issue by encouraging citizens to develop small neighborhood activity groups to build community unity block by block.
What is the best thing about your municipality and what is something you’d like to see change? The very best quality that New Windsor possesses is the character of its residents. Our community is filled with honest hard-working people. What I would love to see change in our community is our level of involvement and participation in town affairs. We must get involved.
What skills do you have to offer constituents that other candidates might not? My honesty, integrity, and willingness to serve are the attributes that the community deserves from me. My Readiness to Listen and Readiness to Serve is what I will give. Derived from my professional budgetary experience, I will also provide strong fiscal responsibility.
Austin Fogarty
Biographical information: I grew up in Carroll County and have lived in New Windsor with my family since 2013. I have not served in any municipal position in the past, but plan on learning a lot and making myself a valued town council member.
Why do you want to serve in this role? I want to serve as a town council member because I live in the town and I am raising my family here. It’s a place I call home and want to have a positive impact on the welfare of the town. One of the best ways I can think of doing this is serving on the council. I know it’s not going to be an easy task, but I work very well with people and feel I can be a positive influence on how things are operated. At least that is my hope. I’ll definitely be committed to serving the people of New Windsor in the best way I can. I’ve said it before, the smarter we run things as a team the better we all will be.
What is something you want to begin working to accomplish your first week on the job? I wouldn’t really call it a job, but I want to start with working on being able to help everyone in New Windsor be able to find information they have concerns about. Make sure the information is available and understandable. It’s all going to take patients and understanding from everyone involved.
How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what you like to see done to help in recovery Resources have been affected by COVID-19. Everyone has been going through tough times. Some more than others. I want to see the roughly 1.2 million in Covid relief funds used to help the town and residents as much as possible. In a way the makes sense and is practical. I’m sure the town council will listen and work together with the community to help get this done in an acceptable manner for all involved.
What is the best thing about your municipality and what is something you’d like to see change? The best the thing is our small town family atmosphere. Safe place to raise a family. I’m not sure what I would want to see change right now because I love what we have as a community, but there is always room for improvement.
What skills do you have to offer constituents that other candidates might not? Skills don’t mean a lot if you can’t work with others to get the job done. I’m a team player and work best listening to what everyone has to say before I judge too quickly. I’ll definitely be a voice for the folks of New Windsor. I plan on being a knowledgeable council member and impact the place I call home in a positive way. Not exactly sure how the will look, but I’m a fast learner and I’m going to my best to serve in a way that will be meaningful.
William Holl
Biographical information: I have been living in Carroll County since I was born, only a few miles from my current residence. My wife and I bought our house on main street in 2018 after falling in love with the rich history the town offers. I am a computer engineer for the United States Government as well as volunteer as the town representative for the Carroll Cable Regulatory Commission.
Why do you want to serve in this role? Serving the residents is one small way I can give back to the community. I have attended every meeting to be prepared for this role; learning budgets, projects, issues, grants, etc. Most importantly, I have been honored to hear from so many residents about their view for the towns future and issues they may have.
What is something you want to begin working to accomplish your first week on the job? We need to reevaluate the water rates. I would call for a rate freeze during the pandemic to grant the council time to research current water rates, and potential cost saving ideas, before the rates raise again this summer. Residents have voiced their concerns about water bills and have felt their concerns were ignored. This large issue in town needs to be resolved. With a rate freeze and time to research and present on potential solutions, I believe we can solve this water crisis.
How has your municipality in particular been affected by COVID-19 and what you like to see done to help in recovery? Our small businesses were hit hard with some being forced to be closed for months. Our foreclosure numbers increased and we had recession-sized defaulted water/sewer bills. Luckily, we are starting to recover and adjusting to the new norm. The fire dept. food truck Wednesday has been a huge success, many businesses are now back open, and some are even hiring! Were looking forward to another COVID relief fund, but are awaiting the details to see how we can utilize the funds in the towns best interests.
What is the best thing about your municipality and what is something you’d like to see change? Our residents is what makes this town shine. When we first moved in not only did every neighbor come over to introduce themselves, but even the previous owner waited around to help us move. Every time we go on a walk we are greeted by smiling faces which is what makes this town special. Having such great residents, I would like to see the town provide a better outreach program. Often residents are told don’t complain if you don’t come to meetings. While it would be nice to see more residents at meetings, many residents work two jobs, have kids, or other reasons to prevent them from being able to attend meetings late at night. I would like to see the town proactively reach out to residents to gather ideas, make more documents available online, as well as other programs to connect the residents to the towns inner workings.
What skills do you have to offer constituents that other candidates might not? Dedication. Having attended every meeting in the past two years, often the only public participant, I have shown that I’m dedicated to serving the community. Day/Night/Weekend I have always been able to take calls from residents that want to let me know how they feel the town can improve or if they had a question on something that happened in town recently. I will work day and night researching projects, preparing for meetings, calling/visiting residents, as well as looking for potential grants to benefit the town.