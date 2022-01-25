Sykesville will soon be home to Maryland’s second state skilled nursing facility for veterans and their families

Construction on a new state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility for Maryland veterans and their spouses is set to begin in Sykesville within the next year.
The facility, which will be located on a 140-acre parcel on Slacks Road, is being constructed in an effort to provide better access to medical services to Maryland’s veterans and their families. Organizers expect the project to take three years to complete.
Maryland Del. Susan Krebs, a Carroll County Republican, said she worked closely with Carroll County Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, to lock in the site, due to its location adjacent to the Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville and near the American Legion Post 223.
“We’re really excited. It’s the perfect site,” Krebs said. “It’s not only good for Carroll County but it’s a great location geographically …It suits Central Maryland, Western Maryland and the D.C. suburbs.”
Rothstein said the project is a result of a “proud partnership” between the state veterans administration, the state delegation and Carroll County, as they worked together to identify the best location for the home.
“There is no better place than Carroll County,” he said. “We do a great job embracing the veteran community ... This is just another testament to the county’s commitment to its veterans.”
According to the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, the new facility will encompass eight households, including 16 beds per household, for a total of 128 beds.
On-site services will include 24-hour nursing care, dialysis, dental care, optometry, occupational therapy/rehabilitation and a pharmacy. These services will be available to eligible veterans and their spouses.
The Sykesville State Veterans Home will be the first newly constructed state veterans home to implement in-house dialysis services for residents. Additional features planned are a community center, wellness center and barber/beauty shop, said Dana Burl, program director of the Outreach and Advocacy Program for the state veterans department.
Currently, Maryland has one veterans home located in St. Mary’s County. The Sykesville site was selected in order to improve access to services for veterans and eligible spouses living in other parts of the state.
The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs acquired the Sykesville property at no cost from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Burl said.
“After years of searching for an ideal location, MDVA is thankful DPSCS was able to transfer this available and spacious land,” Burl said. “As the veteran population continues to age, the state as well as MDVA recognizes a growing number will be in need of long-term health care services.”
The total cost of the new facility is estimated at more than $177 million and Gov. Larry Hogan included more than $63 million in funding in his proposed fiscal 2023 capital budget. The MDVA is applying for a federal grant to cover the remaining costs.
An initial facility plan has been submitted for approval to the state Department of Budget and Management and the Department of General Services, which is required in advance of all architectural home design.
Latest Carroll County News
At 90% resident occupancy, the state expects the home to create about 150 jobs in the community.