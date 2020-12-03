Carroll County Health Department implementing shorter quarantine timeline based on CDC guidance

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,454 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 1,206 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 854, Mount Airy with 356, Manchester with 226, Hampstead with 194, Taneytown with 181, Finksburg with 176, New Windsor with 79, Marriottsville with 56, Woodbine with 50, Keymar with 35, and Union Bridge with 31. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.