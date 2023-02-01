Carroll commissioners approve purchase of uniforms for new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Carroll County continues to move forward with the formation of its new Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, with a purchase approval last week for new uniforms for the department’s staff, chief and officers.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved $56,219 for the purchase of Class A and Class B uniforms. This is just a portion of the money needed to supply all of the uniforms needed for new staff, Director and Chief Michael Robinson Sr., said.

Robinson and all officers in the department, will wear Class A uniforms that include a dress coat, shoulder straps, sleeve strips, pants, long-sleeve shirts, Velcro ties, shoes and caps, at a cost of $440 per uniform, county documents state. The Class B uniforms for staff will include shirts, pants, jackets and Velcro ties, at a cost of $377 per uniform.

“The uniforms will be going to our initial hires,” Robinson said at a Jan. 26 meeting of the commissioners. “Our senior staff will be [wearing] uniforms, including Class A uniforms, for all the special events that we attend.”

Robinson has said the county intends to hire 150 new personnel for the department by mid-July.

“Each employee will receive multiple uniforms to allow for cleaning and replacement when contaminated by patient exposure, fire byproducts or other environmental encounters,” he said. “Cleanliness, hygiene and a professional appearance are an important element of our public image.”

The uniforms will be purchased from the Witmer Public Safety Group, based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

“The Witmer Public Safety Group does a lot of uniforms for other departments in the area, and they’ll actually come to our site and do all the measuring of the new employees,” Robinson told commissioners.

Meanwhile, Robinson said that the application period for the hiring of firefighters, emergency medical technicians, firefighter paramedics, paramedics, and fire apparatus drivers ended on Monday.

Robinson said 32 of the people hired for these positions will be assigned to the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company, 12 to the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, 24 to Sykesville, 32 to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department, 12 to the Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, and 12 to the Reese Volunteer Company in Westminster.

The county is also working to hire staff for 16 lieutenant positions, including four shift commander lieutenants, to be paid $33.76 per hour, and 12 station lieutenants, who will be paid $30.95 per hour.

Robinson said of the 12 station lieutenants, four each will be assigned to the Westminster, Sykesville and Mount Airy volunteer fire and rescue companies. They will serve as station supervisors for the county, responding to emergency and nonemergency events, maintaining station quarters and equipment, providing training and quality assurance “and many other duties related to the management of a fire station,” Robinson said.

The four other lieutenants will be the shift commanders, overseeing the entire department while on their 24-hour shifts. The goal is to hire the 16 lieutenants by mid-February. The county had 92 applicants for those positions.

The push to create a combination paid and volunteer county fire service began in Carroll County more than a decade ago. In 2018, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation allowing the county to establish the new department and in October 2020, commissioners unanimously voted to pass an ordinance creating it.

Robinson was named director in September 2021 and is charged with the overall direction, administration and evaluation of the department. He has been preparing policies and procedures since then.

Staffing will be needed for 13 of the county’s 14 volunteer fire companies. The Harney Volunteer Fire Company in Taneytown will receive no new staffing, as it has no ambulances and a low call volume.

Robinson has said he is planning to hire up to 240 employees in the next two years.