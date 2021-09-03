Michael Robinson selected as new director of Carroll County Fire and EMS Department

Michael Robinson Sr. was introduced Thursday as the new county Director of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. He will join the county in his role on Sept. 9.
Robinson brings 45 years of experience in combined career and volunteer leadership roles serving several fire and rescue service organizations. His appointment was announced Thursday by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners.
The new assignment comes after the former Fire and EMS Director Robert McCoy Jr. resigned at the end of May.
McCoy was selected as the county’s first director of the new department in July 2020, with the intent of leading Carroll in forming its first countywide combination fire and EMS service.
Robinson will be charged with the overall direction, administration and evaluation of the newly established Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services and will plan, develop, implement and evaluate a countywide combination fire and EMS system, policies and procedures, according to a county news release.
He will also work closely with the Department of Public Safety and coordinate operations with the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association to promote fire prevention and protect the lives and property of Carroll County residents.
“I am honored to be selected for this position and look forward to the challenges ahead as the emergency services of Carroll County move toward a combination Fire/EMS system that is a model of excellence and efficiency,” Robinson said in a statement. “I also wish to thank the Board of County Commissioners for their confidence and trust in making their selection
Robinson’s experience includes 10 years as division chief for the Baltimore County Fire Department where he served as a senior level program manager with a department of 1,100 career and 2,000 volunteer personnel. This position provided leadership and administration to about 250 personnel deployed from 26 career stations and volunteers deployed from 30 fire rescue stations.
“We are excited to welcome Michael to this critically important role for Carroll County,” Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said. “The director is the cornerstone for building the best combination system possible, and we believe hiring Michael gives us a huge advantage moving the department forward. He is well known and respected in the state, has comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of Fire/EMS from legislative issues to front line operations, and has the leadership and experience for this complex and momentous initiative.”
The new director earned a Master of Arts degree in Human Resource Development from Bowie State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. His education and training also include numerous professional certifications, licensures and extensive coursework in emergency services and fire rescue.
Over his career, Robinson received many awards and honors including the recent Chief John W. Hoglund Leadership Award from the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, in recognition of his lifetime achievement in the fire and EMS services. He currently works as an instructor and owns a small business consulting in emergency services as well as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic with Upperco VFC and a paid paramedic for the Reisterstown VFC.
He is married with five children, one grandchild and one grandchild “on the way.”