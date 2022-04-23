Former Union Mills Homestead director Jane Sewell takes over as Carroll County Farm Museum manager

After serving more than seven years as manager of the Carroll County Farm Museum, Joanne Weant has passed the leadership torch to Jane Sewell, who began as the Westminster museum’s new manager last week.

Jane Sewell took over operations at the Farm Museum this week after Joanne Weant stepped down. (Courtesy Photo)

“I am very humbled but also proud of all that the museum staff and I have been able to accomplish in my time here,” Weant said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum welcomed more than 69,000 people annually. In recent years events such as Food Truck Sunday Funday, the largest food truck event in Carroll County, have been introduced on the property. Next month, the site will host the county’s first Veterans Celebration, on May 15. During Weant’s time as manager the museum also added a farm-themed playground on its property.

“The Farm Museum is such an important place to Carroll County and it is supported by so many wonderful volunteers, who freely give their time and talents. I cannot say enough about what a great job they do,” Weant said.

Sewell was vice chair of the museum’s volunteer advisory board prior to accepting the manager position.

“I can’t think of a better person to take the helm at the museum,” Weant said. “Jane has so much great experience in the community – as the former manager of the Union Mills Homestead for more than 20 years and also as part of a number of county initiatives.”

Sewell will report to Bonnie Staub, Carroll County’s tourism manager, and Jack Lyburn, director of economic development. The museum is county-owned and funded and the salary for the manager position is paid from its budget.

“I’m really excited to have Jane on board with 20-plus years of experience at Union Mills Homestead,” Lyburn said. “We had to coax her out of retirement and I know she will do an incredible job with Carroll County’s best kept secret, the Farm Museum.”

Sewell shared with the Times how her past experiences will inform her new role as museum manager.

What will be your primary responsibilities as manager of the Farm Museum?

As manager of the Carroll County Farm Museum, I am responsible for managing the day-to-day operation of the museum facility, grounds, programs and events.

How will your role as executive director of Union Mills Homestead influence your work at the museum?

As executive director of the Union Mills Homestead Foundation my responsibilities were similar to those at the Farm Museum, but the emphasis (at Union Mills) was on the industrial and Shriver family history dating back to 1797, whereas the Farm Museum offers a look back at rural and agricultural life of Carroll County and Maryland in the 19th century. The visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour of the Living History Center which features historic trades such as spinning, weaving, blacksmithing and hearth cooking, to name a few, which are demonstrated by talented volunteers during events.

What did you accomplish in the role of vice chair of the museum’s volunteer advisory board and how will you use that experience in this new role?

I worked to promote the Farm Museum’s activities and events and further its historic and educational programs, as well as pursue sponsorships and grants. I will continue to work with the board with these goals in mind.

How will you optimize operations at the museum? Do you have any plans to adjust anything?

I have no plans to alter or adjust anything at this time, as the Farm Museum has an excellent staff and is on a steady path to promote more unique historic activities and events.

What are some of the museum’s goals moving forward? What do you hope to accomplish while serving as museum manager?

We will strive to attract visitors from around Carroll County, as well as the state and across the country. We will continue to develop new and exciting programs for all ages, and will always keep the museum’s mission in mind, ”Connecting our community through the preservation of our rural heritage.”