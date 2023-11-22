Carroll County Health Department sees ‘small uptick’ in COVID cases, urges vaccinations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Health Department has seen a “small uptick” in COVID-19 cases this fall, according to Maggie Kunz, the agency’s health planner.

The rise comes as a new, highly contagious COVID-19 variant called HV.1 is now the dominant strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[ Track COVID hospitalization, death and case data from the state and CDC ]

“With so many people testing [for COVID at home, it’s harder to count cases of COVID, but we can still look at trends,” Kunz said. “We don’t know about levels of specific variants in our county, but we do know that we have seen a small uptick in COVID cases this fall, after a low summer.”

Kunz said the county health department keeps a close eye on hospitalizations as an indicator of how many cases there are in the county.

“COVID hospital admissions are still low in Carroll County,” she said.

According to the Maryland Department of Health data for Carroll County, the total number of cases since March 2020 was 29,106 as of Tuesday. The total deaths were 491. In Maryland, the number of confirmed cases was 1,412,987. The number of confirmed deaths was 16,929.

Last month, the HV.1 variant gained traction and overtook other variants to become the prevalent strain, according to the CDC.

“This is the latest variant to fall off the genetic mutation assembly line,” Carroll County’s Deputy Health Officer Dr. Robert Wack said. “Though the strain is new, the risk is not.”

Wack urged residents to get vaccinated.

“Get your COVID shot if your are due and protect the vulnerable people in your daily life,” he said.

The symptoms caused by an HV.1 infection include a sore throat, runny nose, cough, tiredness, headache, muscle aches, fever and chills, according to the CDC.

The new booster shot offers protection, and the health department is hosting clinics for people who are uninsured or underinsured, Kunz said.

For more information on the booster shot, and to register, go to https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links.

Most pharmacies offer the booster shot. To search for locations and times, go to vaccines.gov.

Home-testing kits for COVID are also available at Carroll County Public Libraries from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This includes the following branches.

The administrative offices at 1100 Green Valley Road in New Windsor.

Eldersburg Branch, 6400 West Hemlock Drive in Eldersburg.

Exploration Commons at 50 East Main St. in Westminster.

Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg.

Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave. in Mount Airy.

North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike in Hampstead.

Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive in Taneytown.

HV.1 has emerged just as the country enters the respiratory virus season.

The health department also is urging people, especially older adults, to get their flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shots.

“The flu shot is also recommended for everyone six months and up, and RSV is now available for babies and people over 60,” Kunz said.

Last December, respiratory illnesses, including the flu and COVID, rose in Carroll County.

Though the impact of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, decreased last December, flu cases rose rapidly in Maryland, according to the county health department at the time. COVID cases also rose.

Both the flu and COVID can cause serious illness and death, especially in vulnerable populations, the county health department said.

For more information on flu, RSV, and COVID shots, go to https://cchd.maryland.gov/finding-a-flu-vaccination.

“Going into the holidays, is a great time to think about preventing the spread of COVID and other illnesses, especially if you are visiting people at higher risk of serious illness,” Kunz said. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands, open windows to let air into family gatherings, mask when appropriate, test as needed.

“If you feel sick, reschedule your celebration,” she said.