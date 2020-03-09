New app allows residents to report non-emergency issues to Carroll County, track repairs

Carroll County staff detailed Thursday a new website feature and smartphone app that will allow residents to report issues like potholes and broken traffic signals to county government, and track the repairs in real time.
The app, See Click Report, coordinates and tracks Carroll residents’ complaints and inquires for non-emergency concerns. Scott Graf, project specialist in the county department of public works, demonstrated how to use the website version of the product, which is similar to the app, during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday.
In June, the county commissioners approved a three-year contract for $82,500 to create the app and website tool.
Pretending to request repairs to a damaged traffic sign, Graf entered the address of where the hypothetical sign stood and selected a category that matched his request. Options include: graffiti at park, illegal dumping, guardrail damaged, animal carcass removal, pothole and fallen tree. Graf then answered followup questions about the extent of damage and what the sign looks like, and uploaded a photo of the damaged sign.
Once a report is submitted, it is assigned a number and sent to the appropriate county staff member to solve the issue, Graf said. Through the app or website, a user can see the status of their request, whether it has been acknowledged, is in progress, needs review or is complete. Graf noted the user’s information is kept confidential.
See Click Report had its “soft launch” in December, Graf said, and since then, county staff have been using it to input real requests from citizens. The app became available Jan. 15, he said.
“That’s pretty nice,” Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, said after the demonstration. “It’s bringing us up to modern technology. It’s going to be very helpful for staff.”
About 240 requests have been logged thus far, Graf said, and about 170 have been completed. Most of the requests were related to roads, and some to facilities, according to Graf.
“If I was driving along and saw a problem, I can stop, take a picture of that problem at that particular point, and fill this out,” said Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3.
Frazier asked whether See Click Report has increased the number of requests. County staff said it’s difficult to tell at the moment because there has been a mild winter and there was only a soft launch prior to Thursday, when the county issued a news release advertising the change.
The app can’t differentiate between what property is owned by the state, the county, or a town or city. When someone made a request about a traffic signal once, county staff learned it was a state-owned signal and gave the person contact information for a state agency to address the issue, Graf said.
When the second phase of the project is complete, people will be able to report on public water and sewer issues, according to a county memo. By the end of the third phase, people will be able to use See Click Report for issues related to permit, inspection and zoning. The second phase is underway and is expected to be complete in April.
See Click Report is available in the App Store for Apple products, through Google Play for Android cellphones, or through the Carroll County government website. On the county website’s homepage, click the spinning gear icon, and it will take the user to See Click Report.