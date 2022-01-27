Carroll County could receive upward of $3.5 million in nationwide opioids lawsuit settlement

This week, Carroll County commissioners agreed to execute an agreement which may result in a direct payment of $3.5 million to the county for use in opioid abatement.
In 2019, the county government filed suit against certain manufacturers and distributors of opioid prescription drugs, asserting that those companies heavily promoted opioids, made misleading claims about their addictiveness and enabled an illegal market to emerge. The county originally filed the lawsuit in July 2019; it was temporarily withdrawn and then refiled in October 2019 to try to prevent the case from reaching the federal level. Hundreds of other local governments and most states also filed lawsuits against the opioids manufacturers and distributors.
At Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, county attorney Tim Burke told commissioners that in July a group of attorneys and four major defendants announced a settlement agreement to resolve all opioids litigation brought by states and local subdivisions against several of the largest pharmaceutical distributors: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson (collectively J&J), McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
J&J agreed to pay $5 billion over the course of nine years, with an initial payment of $3.7 billion due within three years to the states. Other defendants agreed to pay $21 billion stretched over 18 years.
The lawsuit cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that shows the number of prescriptions dispensed for opioid medications per 100 people in Carroll County outstripped the national average between 2009 and 2019, and far exceeded the overall numbers for Maryland as well. In 2006, Maryland saw 60.1 opioid prescriptions dispensed per 100 people, Carroll County saw 64.2 prescriptions and the nation saw 72.4.
“You will recall the Maryland attorney general signed onto that nationwide agreement and presented us a few months ago with a memorandum of understanding with regard to the allocation of the settlement funds to the state and participating local counties and towns,” Burke said. “The arrangement was not particularly attractive from the standpoint of the local governments.”
He said, originally, states were slated to receive 70% of the funds with 30% going to counties and towns “for us to fight over.” Counties and towns would also have the opportunity to apply for state grants but “not necessarily receive them,” Burke said.
Thanks to efforts of the Maryland Municipal League, Maryland Association of Counties, outside counsel and some other county attorneys, Burke said a more palatable arrangement has been presented, allowing 30% of settlement funds to go to states and 70% to be distributed to participating counties and towns.
“We can use those funds for future opioid abatement and some can be applied to prior opioid abatement efforts,” he said. “There is a complicated formula for distributing the funds … and it requires participation from all the counties and towns in the state that were parties of the lawsuit. We’re not quite there yet, although most have signed on.”
The attorney said Carroll County could receive a direct payment of $3.5 million and be eligible for non-competitive grants for abatement funds up to $6.1 million.
“This is not the end of the litigation … there are other defendants to be dealt with, but this would resolve a large chunk of it,” Burke noted. “It’s not the best settlement in the world but it’s the best we’re going to get.”