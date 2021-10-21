Maryland State Police ask citizens dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend

The Maryland State Police are asking citizens dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state police barracks will act as a collection station giving citizens an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The HOFFA Foundation, in conjunction with the Carroll County Opioid Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration, is sponsoring a drop-off event at the Jeffery N. Zumbrun Funeral Home parking lot located at 6028 Sykesville Road, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office supervising.
Carroll County residents can also visit the State Police Barracks at 1100 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster to drop off unwanted drugs.
All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in the original container. The Drug Enforcement Administration will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices after batteries are removed.
Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes or other illicit substances will not be accepted.
Second only to marijuana, nonmedical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the DEA, the majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75% of all overdose deaths in 2020.
In Maryland, during the first six months of 2021, health officials reported 1,358 confirmed unintentional overdose deaths involving drugs and alcohol compared to 1,351 overdose deaths during the same time period in 2020. Opioids accounted for 1,217, or nearly 90%, of overdose deaths reported through June 2021 compared to 1,204 deadly overdoses in 2020. Of those opioid deaths, 250 were from prescription drugs through June 2021 compared to 216 over the same span in 2020.
All 23 State Police barracks are now equipped with secure drug collection boxes and available round-the-clock for unused medication drop off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made.
Latest Carroll County News
Citizens can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx