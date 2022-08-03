Carroll celebrates National Night Out with giveaways and police vehicle displays

Isaiah Rodriguez , 10, looks on as Westminster Police Officer Cindy Hall shows kids the inside of her patrol car during National Night Out at Dutterer Park in Westminster Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Members of police agencies throughout Carroll County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday, welcoming residents to area parks for free food and drinks and other giveaways as a way to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out was first launched in 1984 and is held in neighborhoods across the country on the first Tuesday in August each year.

In Westminster, six communities organized National Night Out events Tuesday at Belle Grove Square, Dutterer’s Park, Furnace Hills, Carroll Lutheran Village, Eagle View/Fenby Farm and Bishop’s Garth Apartments.

The Sykesville Police Department hosted an event with the Sykesville Freedom Fire Department and the Freedom District Lions Club for the 13th year. They displayed the department’s newest addition to its fleet, a 2021 Tesla Model Y patrol car.

Celebrations were also held in Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, New Windsor and Union Bridge Tuesday night.