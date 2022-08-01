Carroll County National Night Out festivities are set for Tuesday

Two-year-old Joseph Lewis of Eldersburg enjoys being behind the wheel of a fire truck during the National Night Out event at the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In celebration of the country’s annual National Night Out festivities, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Westminster and other county police agencies will join residents to promote crime prevention.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office plans to have personnel and vehicles at several sites in Carroll County, including Sykesville, Union Bridge and New Windsor, according to Cpl. Jon Light, a spokesman for the office.

“We always look forward to these events, which are meant to highlight the importance of all of us working together to keep the community safe,” Light said.

National Night Out was first launched in 1984 as a national program to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. According to the program’s website, the celebration is held in neighborhoods across the country on the first Tuesday in August each year.

The events typically include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and more. The first National Night Out involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states, the website states.

In Westminster, six communities have organized community National Night Out events on Tuesday , all taking place between 6 to 8:30 p.m. The locations include Belle Grove Square, Dutterer’s Park, Furnace Hills, Carroll Lutheran Village, Eagle View/Fenby Farm and Bishop’s Garth Apartments, according to a news release.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for community members to get to know their local police officers and their fellow neighbors during a fun event designed to promote crime prevention awareness,” said Westminster Police Chief Thomas Ledwell in a news release. “We encourage everyone who is able to participate to bring your family out and enjoy your neighborhood event with us.”

Westminster council member Tony Chiavacci, who serves as chairman of Westminster’s Public Safety Commission, said National Night Out allows him to “receive feedback in person from the people he represents.”

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to connect with its local law enforcement in a neighborhood setting,” he said.

Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler said his department plans to celebrate National Night Out with residents, businesses, and members of both the State Fire Marshals and State’s Attorney offices.

Taneytown’s event is at the town’s Carnival Grounds for 6-8 p.m.

Sykesville Police Chief Michael Spaulding said his department will host National Night Out events with the Sykesville Freedom Fire Department and the Freedom District Lions Club for the 13th year.

“We will have a table and tent set up with giveaways and we will have the newest addition to our patrol fleet there … a 2021 Tesla Model Y patrol car for people to see up close,” Spaulding said. “There will be free food and drinks, including the Lion’s Club’s famous french fries, as well as other vendors, displays and giveaways.”

Sykesville’s event is at the Freedom District Fire Department from 6-9 p.m.

Here are other National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday around the county: