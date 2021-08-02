National Night Out to be celebrated in Carroll County on Tuesday

Westminster Police Department and Maryland State Police’s Westminster barrack are participating in the annual National Night Out event on Tuesday.
Westminster is celebrating its 38th and Maryland State Police is having its 37th celebration. Six Westminster communities will be part of the community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to a news release from Westminster Police Department.
Belle Grove Square’s celebration is from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the event at Dutterer’s Park is from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Carroll Lutheran Village’s is from 7 to 8 p.m., Eagle View and Fenby Farm, as well as Furnace Hills’ events will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and King Park’s event is from 5 to 7 p.m.
Westminster Mayor Mona Becker said National Night Out is a great opportunity for community building among residents and police in the city.
“I am proud that Westminster takes part in this annual event to promote positive relationships and communication in our city,” she said in a news release.
The events are hosted by the City of Westminster and will feature block parties, cookouts, youth activities and visits from local police, fire and emergency services personnel.
Thomas Ledwell, chief of Westminster Police, said National Night Out is designed to promote crime prevention awareness and is a venue for the community to get better acquainted with police and neighbors.
“We encourage everyone who is able to participate to bring your family out and enjoy your neighborhood event with us,” he said in a news release.
A news release from Maryland State Police said they have participated in the event every year since 1984. This year, multiple barracks will celebrate National Night Out with its community. The Westminster barrack officers will be at the New Windsor Fire Department, the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Carnival Grounds that evening.
Latest Carroll County News
The release states to contact the barracks for more information. Westminster’s barrack can be reached at 410-386-3000.