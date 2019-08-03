Carroll County law enforcement, emergency responders plan National Night Out activities

On Tuesday, National Night Out activities will be found in nearly every corner of the county.
The nationwide initiative was established in 1984 as a way for citizens to start a positive dialogue with their local police. Local events held as part of that initiative have grown over the years into events like community block parties with equipment demonstrations and family activities.
A common slogan for the event is “America’s night out against crime.”
Law enforcement agencies are often joined by firefighters and other emergency responders in the community.
The Maryland State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, who have jurisdictions across the county, will join in with several of the local activities.
Westminster
National Night Out activities in Westminster will be spread out in multiple neighborhoods around the city.
They are: Dutterer’s Park, 6-8:30 p.m.; Belle Grove Square, 7-8:30 p.m., The Greens of Westminster (City Pool parking lot and community room), 7-9 p.m.; Eagle View at Firestone Road and Tahoma Farm Road, 6-8 p.m.; Furnace Hills at the Palmer Terrace Overflow Parking, 6-8 p.m.; Carroll Lutheran Village, 7-8 p.m.; and King Park, 5-7:30 p.m.
Taneytown
The Taneytown event takes place at the Carnival Grounds, at 49 Memorial Drive, between 6 and 8 p.m.
Members of The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Army Reserves, Carroll County Animal Control and the Maryland State Police Crime Laboratory will join the Taneytown Police Department.
Family-friendly events include pony rides, a 40-foot obstacle course and a "Dunk-A-Cop" dunk tank. Food and beverages will also be available.
New Windsor
At the Carnival Grounds, at 101 High St., New Windsor’s event will take place between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
The family-friendly event will include activities for children as well as law enforcement demonstrations and a prescription medication takeback. Food and beverages will be available.
Hampstead
Hampstead celebrates a decade of National Night Out events with a community block party at the fire department, between 6 and 9 p.m.
Activities for kids include face painting, a bounce obstacle course, and free food donated by local restaurants and businesses. A raffle will include bicycles, among other prizes. Daniel Israel will provide entertainment.
A dog handler from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will give a K-9 demonstration.
“We hope to spend the evening with you learning more about crime prevention and have a lot of fun!” the Hampstead Police Department posted in a Facebook event.
Guests can park at the former North Carroll High School campus and take a free shuttle over to the fire station.
Manchester
The Manchester Carnival Grounds, at 3297 York St., will be home to National Night Out activities between 6 and 8 p.m.
Kids will get to check out an ambulance, a fire truck and a police patrol car first hand, and try on firefighter gear. Other activities include a rock wall and face painting.
The fun activities will come along with public safety information for the community. Food and drinks will be available, including hot dogs and ice cream.
The Manchester Police Department, town office and fire department all partnered to sponsor the event.
Sykesville
Sykesville’s National Night Out event takes place at the fire company’s grounds between 6 and 9 p.m.
Vendors and family-friendly activities will be a part of the event.
The Freedom District Lions Club and the Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department paired with the police department as hosts.
The Sykesville Police Department said in a Facebook post that National Night Out is “a great evening of interaction between our local public safety agencies and our community!”
Mount Airy
Mount Airy’s event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Airy Carnival Grounds, at 1008 Twin Arch Road.
A free hot dog dinner will be provided through a donation from the Kiwanis Club, and shaved ice will be available.
Guests will get a chance to try to dunk the chief and other members of the Mount Airy Police Department in the dunk tank. Carnival-style games include the dime pitch and the “Game Of Thrones” toilet paper toss.