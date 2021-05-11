Westminster man charged with assault after alleged incident involving a woman, court records say

A Westminster man is facing assault charges after a Sunday morning incident involving a woman who police said showed signs of strangulation, according to court records.
Calvin Eugene Murray Jr., 43, is charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree assault. He was arrested Sunday and released Monday on $10,000 corporate bond, according to electronic court records.
Westminster police responded to a “check welfare” call Sunday morning and met a woman outside of an apartment building, crying, according to charging documents, and noted a man inside the building later identified as Murray. After making contact with Murray, the responding officer noted “fresh blood” on Murray’s thumb. Murray told police he may have pushed the woman but did not strike her.
It was determined that Murray faced another warrant and was arrested.
The woman told police Murray struck her with a closed fist and choked her “four or five times,” according to the charging documents. Officers noted in the charging documents that they saw red marks on the woman’s neck consistent with strangulation, a red mark on her cheek where she said she had been struck and red spots in her eyes caused by a severe case of burst blood vessels — that is another sign of strangulation. These were confirmed by medics who took her to Carroll Hospital.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Murray on June 9 in Carroll County District Court, and he is being represented by the Carroll County Office of the Public Defender, according to electronic court records.