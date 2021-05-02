What you need to know about Carroll County’s May 3-4 municipal elections

Three of Carroll County’s municipalities are holding elections early this week with Mount Airy’s and Taneytown’s happening Monday, May 3 and Sykesville’s following on Tuesday.
Mount Airy
The Mount Airy election is set for Monday, May 3, taking place at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department Reception Hall at 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The position of mayor and two Town Council seats are at stake.
Town Council President Larry Hushour is making his first run at the mayor’s office while incumbent Mayor Patrick Rockinberg has been in the position since 2010.
The two Town Council seats are sought by candidates Stephen Domotor, Lynne Galletti and Heather Hobbs, all of whom are seeking their first terms on the council.
Taneytown
The Taneytown election is set for Monday, May 3, taking place at the Taneytown police station, 120 E. Baltimore Street, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Three four-year City Council seats are at stake.
Newcomer Barbara Cook is going up against incumbents Diane Foster, Judith Fuller and Joe Vigliotti for spots on the council. Foster has served on the council since 2009, Fuller since 2017 and Vigliotti since 2013.
There is no mayoral election this cycle.
Sykesville
The Sykesville election is set for Tuesday, May 4, taking place at Town House, 7547 Main Street. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The position of mayor and three Town Council seats are at stake in Sykesville.
Councilmember Stacy Link is attempting to become the first female mayor in the history of the town while incumbent Mayor Ian Shaw is seeking his third term.
Five are running for the three council seats. Incumbent Alan Grasley has served two nonconsecutive terms and Leo Keenan has been on the council since 2007. Elizabeth Guroff and Keith Mathis are making their first runs at political office in the town and Frank Robert previously served on the council from 2009-15.
Other municipalities
Hampstead, New Windsor, Union Bridge and Westminster will all hold elections May 11, with New Windsor and Westminster selecting a mayor and two councilmembers and Hampstead and Union Bridge picking three councilmembers.
Latest Carroll County News
Manchester’s election for three councilmembers is set for May 18.