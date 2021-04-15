Write-in campaign in Manchester? More council seats at stake than candidates on election ballot

Candidates for all of this year’s municipal elections in Carroll County have now been announced, and one town may elect a council member who doesn’t presently realize he or she is running.
Manchester voters will elect three members on its Town Council on May 18. But with the registration deadline for candidacy having passed, only two names will appear on the ballot: Incumbent Debra L. Howe and David G. Richardson, who served on the council from 2007-11. The other two incumbents opted not to run.
According to Kelly Baldwin, Manchester’s finance director, by charter three blank lines will appear on the ballot for write-in votes. Whoever receives the most write-in votes will win the seat, assuming they meet the criteria and accept the position, Baldwin said.
Meanwhile, the deadline to register for candidacy in Hampstead, New Windsor and Union Bridge was Monday, April 12. Qualifications have been checked and there will be contested races in each of those towns.
In Hampstead, four candidates are running for Town Council. Incumbent Wayne Thomas, a member of the council since 1993, along with Diane Barrett, Zach Tomlin and Benjamin Franklin Zolman are vying for three council seats.
The Hampstead election will be held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Windsor residents will elect a mayor and two Town Council members. Incumbent Neal C. Roop, mayor of the town since 2009, is running against Andrew Ryan Green.
Neither incumbent on the council is running again. The race for the two seats will be contested by Kevin Ronald Cornick, Austin T. Fogarty and William Rudolph Holl.
The New Windsor election will be held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Union Bridge has five candidates running for three available Town Council seats. Incumbents Laura Conaway, Lou Ellen Cutsail and Amy Kalin will be on the ballot along with Charlene Johns and Cheri Thompson.
The Union Bridge election will be held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates for municipal elections in Mount Airy (May 3), Taneytown (May 3), Sykesville (May 4) and Westminster (May 11) had previously been announced.
For more information about candidates in Carroll County’s municipal elections, go to www.carrollmediacenter.org/2021-municipal-voters-guide.