Mount Airy council candidates virtual forum set for March 30, questions sought

The Community Media Center (CMC) has partnered with the Carroll County Times to hold a Mount Airy Town Council Candidates Forum on Tuesday, March 30, starting at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 the forums will be held virtually and streamed live on cable channel HD-1086 and channel 19. The forums will also be streamed live to the Community Media Center website, www.carrollmediacenter.org and on Facebook and Youtube.
All candidates running for a seat on the Mt. Airy Town Council were invited to participate. The following candidates have confirmed participation in the forum: Stephen Domotor, Lynne Galletti and Heather A. Hobbs. There are two Town Council seats up for election.
Bob Blubaugh, editor of the Carroll County Times will serve as the moderator for the event. The public is encouraged to submit their questions prior to the forum by emailing them to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.
“The CMC is dedicated to local programming on local issues,” Richard Turner, executive director of the Community Media Center, said. “Among our highest priorities is an informed electorate and ensuring our residents know more about the issues and the candidates.”
The candidates forum will be recorded for rebroadcast. The first rebroadcasts will be on cable channel HD-1086 on March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 3 at noon and will continue to air through April 27. For additional dates and times visit the Community Media Center channel guide at www.carrollmediacenter.org.
In addition to the Candidates Forum, the Community Media Center is creating a special Municipal Election Voters Guide on the CMC website at www.carrollmediacenter.org. The Voters Guide will include all candidates running for public office in the 2021 Municipal Elections.