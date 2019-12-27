A Christmas Day house fire in Mount Airy left six people displaced and one firefighter injured.
A total of 75 firefighters responded to the 10:56 a.m. call of a house fire on the 6000 block of Woodville Road, according to Sarah Campbell, public information officer with Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The responding fire companies were not detailed in information released on the incident.
Firefighters arrived to find fire visible through the front of the home, according to Campbell, and it took them more than an hour to put the fire out.
A firefighter was injured by a collapsing ceiling, then was taken to a hospital and later released, according to Campbell.
There were no injuries reported among the four adults and two children who were in the house, but Campbell did write in an email that they had been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Information on the cause of the fire, and estimates of the cost of the damage, are pending an investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to Campbell.
Also on Wednesday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a malfunctioning wood-burning stove caused a Westminster home to catch fire. There were no injuries, a spokesperson for the fire marshal said, but the residents of the home, in the 4500 block of Wilders Run Road, were displaced.