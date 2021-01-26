Maryland State Police trooper taken to hospital after collision in Eldersburg

A Maryland State Police trooper was taken to a hospital, treated and released after being involved in a two-car collision on Sunday afternoon.
According to an Maryland State Police spokesperson, Trooper First Class Gabriel Ramirez of the Westminster barrack was in his police vehicle at around 4:22 p.m., stationary on the northbound shoulder of Bartholow Road south of Linton Road, when he observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Bartholow Road driving faster than the speed limit.
Ramirez activated his emergency lights and pulled into the roadway to make a U-turn, and was struck in the northbound lane by a 1986 GMC pickup truck, according to the spokesperson.
Ramirez was taken to Carroll Hospital, where he was treated and released.
No charges have been filed.
A 25-year-old female passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to Carroll Hospital. No other information was made available.