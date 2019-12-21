Maryland State Police celebrated the personal achievement of 49 graduating troopers as well as a milestone for the agency at the commencement of class No. 150, on Friday, Dec. 20 at Westminster High School.
The milestone comes just before MSP marks its 99th year as an organization. The 151st class of candidates begins training in three weeks.
Two of the graduates will stay close by. Troopers William J. Phelps and Stacy C. Wolf were assigned to the Westminster Barrack.
Phelps received three major awards during the ceremony. He was recognized for esprit de corps, academic excellence and the Maryland Troopers Association award for highest overall achievement.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford gave the keynote to the class, pledging that the administration would continue to support the Maryland State Police and thanking them for their willingness to take on the challenges of the academy and the challenges of the future.
“Even though we know that the risks will be many and the accolades often few, you have chosen to join a proud fellowship of the Maryland State Police,” he said.
He shared the same advice he has brought to previous law enforcement graduations.
“No matter where in the state that you begin your career, I encourage you to take the time to learn about the people that you serve," he said. "I promise that it will pay dividends later.”
Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, Col. William Pallozzi, also addressed the newest members of the agency, recalling how proud he felt at his own graduation almost exactly 30 years earlier.
He thanked the friends and family members who supported the candidates through academy training and said that their support would continue to be needed as the troopers adjust to their “new normal." And he reminded the class of the mission of the state police asking them to approach every day with courage and compassion.
During training, class 150 received mentorship from members of class 100, who graduated in August 1990. Some are retired and others are still active in the police force.
The Education and Training Division went through 4,871 applications to select the members of the 150th class.
According to a news release from MSP, five have prior military experience, five previously worked in law enforcement or corrections and six were Maryland State Police cadets. Six are certified paramedics and will be transferring to the Aviation Command following their field training. Twenty-nine of the recruits have college degrees and another 26 are enrolled in the concurrent Associate of Arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the academy.
When the troopers join their assigned barracks, they will begin eight weeks of field training.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Friday, an instructor declared to the troopers standing at attention onstage “class dismissed.”
The troopers responded with their class motto: “Class 150 stands as one, and yields to none.”