Maryland State Police is encouraging citizens to rifle through their medicine cabinets and drop off old pills at police barracks Saturday for National Drug Take Back Day.
Outdated, expired and no longer useful prescription drugs can be deposited at state police barracks across the state — including at 1100 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster —from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from MSP.
The goal of the event is to “provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to get rid of prescription medication in your home, while also educating the public on the potential for abuse of those medications,” the release states. Drug Take Back Day is held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies across the country, according to the release.
Since 2014, state police barracks have collected more than 20,000 pounds of unwanted medications thanks to this effort, the release states.
Even when it’s not National Drug Take Back Day, citizens can drop off old and unused medications at any MSP barrack 24/7 in one of the secure drug collection boxes, the release states. The boxes are in the front lobby of each barrack, according to the release. A list of MSP barracks is available online at mdsp.maryland.gov.