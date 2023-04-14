Teen driver safety event offers ‘drunk goggles,’ accident re-enactments to help Carroll County drivers

A free event Saturday aims to help teen drivers learn skills to help them out on the road.

The program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at 1008 Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy.

“It’s fun for all,” State Farm office manager Sharon Hook said. “All ages are welcome even though it’s teen-driven. All ages are welcome to come and join, and learn how to change a tire or to check their oil — because it’s not just for teens.”

Participants can try out “d runk goggles”; practice interactive parking with Greg’s Driving School; experience accident re-enactments with the Mount Airy Fire Department; watch interactive police demonstrations with the Mount Airy Police Department; see hands-on auto care demonstrations with Mount Airy Motors; find out about car buying with Century Ford; learn basic car insurance information from State Farm Agent Sheri Cates; and seek information on how to tag, title and register cars with Diversified Tag & Title.

Cates organized the event, intended to be annual, and the idea has been met with a strong positive response from the community, Hook said.

The event will also feature raffle basket giveaways, food trucks and live music from a DJ, Hook said.

The event is designed to help the community, Hook said.

“Our role is to be community-based, make sure that we’re there to help everybody,” Hook said. “It’s not just our clients, we can help anybody. We can answer questions for anybody about how insurance works, and we’re happy to do that.”