Two Mount Airy students honored as winners of statewide essay contest sponsored by Maryland Municipal League

Two Mount Airy students were honored Wednesday in Annapolis as district winners in the Maryland Municipal League’s 2022 Mayor’s Essay Contest.

Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour, center, speaks with Andrew Rosano, 10, left, a fourth grade student at Twin Ridge Elementary School and Nicole Austin, 9, a fourth grade student at Mount Airy Elementary School. The students won a State of Maryland essay contest themed “If I Was Mayor” and gathered in Lawyer’s Mall before going into the state house for the awards. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Andrew Rosano, 10, a fourth grade student at Twin Ridge Elementary School in Mount Airy, was the winner for Frederick County (District 6), and Nicole Elizabeth Austin, 9, a fourth-grader at Mount Airy Elementary School, was the winner for Carroll County (District 11). Eleven winners were chosen and each received a cash prize and a governor’s citation.

Semifinalists for Carroll County included three other Mount Airy Elementary students: Remy Ford, Natalie Ghaly and Alexandra Walsh. Semifinalists for Frederick County included Alex Enas of Twin Ridge Elementary; Anna Bowman and Kristina Phillips of Middletown Elementary; and James Campbell of Urbana Elementary. Semifinalists received a participation certificate.

The MML is a nonprofit nonpartisan association controlled and maintained by city and town governments. It was founded in 1936 and represents the 157 incorporated cities and town in Maryland and several taxing districts in the state.

Elementary school students from throughout the state submitted entries to the essay contest, which the MML called “an easy and fun activity to help students understand the government closest to the people.”

The theme for this year’s contest was “Celebrating the Soul of Maryland,” and focused on the idea that “the soul of Maryland are its communities and people,” and that municipal officials are “called upon to help a city/town stay true to its soul — the emotional and intellectual energy that makes it different from any other — and use that information to attract new residents and visitors.”

Students wrote essays of 275 words or less on the theme, beginning with the words, “If I Were Mayor, I Would...” Essays were judged on relation to the topic, displayed knowledge about municipal government, creativity, and proper use of grammar.