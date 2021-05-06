Recount scheduled for Mount Airy mayor election

The Mount Airy election is not quite over.
The Mount Airy Board of Supervisors of Elections will meet at the town hall on Friday at 7 p.m. to conduct a review and recount of ballots from Monday’s election for the office of mayor only, according to a news release from the town.
On Monday, incumbent Mayor Patrick Rockinberg received 804 votes and challenger Larry Hushour received 802 votes, according to Bruce Walz, chairperson of the elections board.
Friday’s recount is not an open meeting and comments will not be accepted by those in attendance, according to the release.
The public is welcome to attend. However due to COVID-19 restrictions, town hall seating is limited to 17. Please contact Holly McCleary at 301-829-1424, ext. 117, or via email at hmccleary@mountairymd.gov to request a seat.